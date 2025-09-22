Nyman Scores Twice, Kraken Defeat Canucks 5-3 in First Preseason Game

On Sep. 21, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Vancouver Canucks for the two teams’ first preseason game. With both teams sporting veterans and rookies, the playing field was even. Both teams put up a good fight, but Seattle took the win, 5-3.

Game Recap

Six minutes in, the first bit of action hit with Ryker Evans receiving a two-minute minor for tripping Nils Hoglander. The Kraken managed to kill the penalty, which was a relief after last season.

Both teams had a bit of quiet back and forth for nine minutes before one finally broke their scoreless streak. Seattle stopped the Canucks in the center of the ice from moving closer into their offensive zone. Blake Fiddler gained control of the puck and passed it to Jordan Eberle. He skated up to the net with Eduard Sale. Eberle saw the opportunity and passed the puck to Sale. He took the shot and scored the first goal of the game and Seattle’s first preseason goal.

With three minutes left in the first, John Hayden was sent down the tunnel after receiving a game misconduct, as well as a two-minute instigator penalty and five minutes for fighting. Joseph LaBate also received five for fighting. While he was in the locker room, 2025 eighth-overall draft pick Jake O’Brien took to the box for Hayden’s penalty. Even while down an extra man, the Canucks could not capitalize on this opportunity. The first period came to an end with a 1-0 score in favor of Seattle. Seattle also outshot the Canucks 13-7 in the first.

A minute into the second period, Jaden Schwartz took a seat for a high stick on Braeden Cootes. Six seconds before he was about to exit the box, Victor Mancini scored a power-play goal from the faceoff circle and tied the game.

Halfway into the second period, Kaapo Kakko skated the puck into the neutral zone, passing it to Vince Dunn. He passed it back to Kakko in the Kraken’s offensive zone. When he was in the faceoff circle, he took a shot and Jani Nyman tipped the puck in to give Seattle the lead.

Jani Nyman, Seattle Kraken (Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images)

Just three minutes later, the Kraken extended their lead. Shane Wright had the puck and had the opportunity to pass to either Eberle or Schwartz. He made a quick decision to pass to Schwartz, who lifted the puck into the net with a backhand shot.

Less than a minute later, Kakko sent a beautiful pass Nyman’s way. With a one-timer shot, the puck hit the crossbar and went into the net. He not only scored his second goal of the night, but he also gave the Kraken a three-goal lead.

Right before the end of the second period, Vince Dunn was called on a breakaway slash on Chase Stillman. His slash earned Stillman a penalty shot. He skated up to Joey Daccord in the net. He took the shot and the puck went right between his legs. With this shot 14 seconds before the end of the period, the score at the buzzer was 4-2.

To begin the third period, Niklas Kokko entered the crease for Seattle. He spent the majority of his time with the Coachella Valley Firebirds last season, so the NHL ice time is great practice for him.

Just three minutes into the third period, O’Brien won the faceoff, and the puck found Oscar Fisker Molgaard. He skated around the faceoff circle and got to the front of the net. He passed to Hayden, who, with a shot, gave the Kraken a three-goal lead once more.

Four minutes after Seattle’s fifth goal, LaBate had the puck by the boards. He passed it to Nils Aman in front of the net, who sent the puck past Kokko. The Canucks scored their third goal of the game, but it wasn’t enough to give them the win.

Next Up

The Kraken will travel north to take on the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, Sep. 23. The Canucks will host the Flames the next day, Sept. 24, for their next preseason game.