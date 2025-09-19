Consolidated Red Wings Prospect Rankings Entering 2025-26

by

While many like to bash the Detroit Red Wings’ rebuild, its effectiveness should really be judged by Detroit’s prospect pool, plus those who have graduated. Steve Yzerman draft picks Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, and Simon Edvinsson are all bonafide NHLers, team leaders, and can accurately be depicted as top line/pair players relative to the whole league.

Beyond that group, we’ve seen Marco Kasper, Elmer Soderblom, and Albert Johansson step into NHL roles. These three will likely be key contributors in 2025-26.

Outside of the NHL, the Red Wings are loaded with talent. Their prospect pipeline continues to be highly rated and among the best in the league.

Related: Red Wings News & Rumors: Edvinsson, Bear, Trade Target & More

Ranking Detroit’s Prospects

Devin Little, Evan Sabourin, and I—hosts of The Flying Octopus podcast—put together our top 25 prospect rankings ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. We all have different viewpoints and favor traits and skills in our own unique way. Here’s how we individually ranked Detroit’s top 25 prospects:

Detroit Red Wings prospect Axel Sandin Pellikka
Detroit’s top prospect: RD Axel Sandin Pellikka (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Devin LittleEvan SabourinTony Wolak
Axel Sandin PellikkaAxel Sandin PellikkaAxel Sandin Pellikka
Nate DanielsonNate DanielsonCarter Bear
Michael Brandsegg-NygardDmitry BuchelnikovNate Danielson
Carter BearTrey AugustineMichael Brandsegg-Nygard
Dmitry BuchelnikovCarter BearSebastian Cossa
Sebastian CossaSebastian CossaTrey Augustine
Carter MazurMichael Brandsegg-NygardDmitry Buchelnikov
Trey AugustineJesse KiiskinenCarter Mazur
Amadeus LombardiCarter MazurMax Plante
Jesse KiiskinenAnton JohanssonAmadeus Lombardi
William WallinderAmadeus LombardiWilliam Wallinder
Max PlanteShai BuiumAnton Johansson
Shai BuiumWilliam WallinderEmmitt Finnie
Anton JohanssonMax PlanteShai Buium
Emmitt FinnieEmmitt FinnieJesse Kiiskinen
Michal PostavaEddie GenborgEddie Genborg
Dylan JamesDylan JamesAntti Tuomisto
Eddie GenborgAlexandre DoucetOndrej Becher
Antti TuomistoJakub RychlovskyDylan James
Ondrej BecherOndrej BecherLarry Keenan
Rudy GuimondMichal SvrcekMichal Svrcek
Noah Dower NilssonLarry KeenanRudy Guimond
Michal SvrcekMichal PradelBrady Cleveland
Michal PradelRudy GuimondNoah Dower Nilsson
Charlie ForslundCharlie ForslundMichal Postava

A deeper dive on Devin’s rankings can be found here.

Consolidated Red Wings Prospect Ranking

Based on the rankings above, we determined a consolidated ranking favoring each opinion equally. Below are Detroit’s top 25 prospects:

  1. RD Axel Sandin Pellikka
  2. C Nate Danielson
  3. LW Carter Bear
  4. RW Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
  5. LW Dmitry Buchelnikov
  6. G Sebastian Cossa
  7. G Trey Augustine
  8. RW Carter Mazur
  9. LW/C Amadeus Lombardi
  10. RW Jesse Kiiskinen
  11. RW/C Max Plante
  12. LD William Wallinder
  13. RD Anton Johansson
  14. LD Shai Buium
  15. C/LW Emmitt Finnie
  16. RW Eddie Genborg
  17. LW Dylan James
  18. C Ondrej Becher
  19. RD Antti Tuomisto
  20. LW/C Michal Svrcek
  21. G Michal Postava
  22. G Rudy Guimond
  23. LD Larry Keenan
  24. LW/C Alexandre Doucet
  25. RW Jakub Rychlovsky

Final Word

Suffice to say, Sandin Pellikka is Detroit’s top prospect. But beyond him, the opinions differ. Danielson, Brandsegg-Nygard, Bear, and Buchelnikov all have futures in the NHL – with all potentially developing into top-six forwards.

It’s worth noting, though, that after Sandin Pellikka, the Red Wings don’t have another top-tier defenseman. Sure, Seider and Edvinsson are already in the NHL, but a well-rounded prospect pool should have another blueliner in the top 10, at least. Wallinder, Buium, and Johansson profile more as bottom-pairing defensemen. Expect this to be a focus when the 2026 NHL Draft rolls around next summer.

Otherwise, the Red Wings are well-stocked at forward and in net. Another difference-maker up front would be the cherry on top. That said, the talent in place now is very respectable. It’s just a matter of time before the rebuilt Red Wings prospect pool advances to the NHL.

The Hockey Writers Substack banner Detroit Red Wings