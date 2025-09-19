Consolidated Red Wings Prospect Rankings Entering 2025-26

While many like to bash the Detroit Red Wings’ rebuild, its effectiveness should really be judged by Detroit’s prospect pool, plus those who have graduated. Steve Yzerman draft picks Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, and Simon Edvinsson are all bonafide NHLers, team leaders, and can accurately be depicted as top line/pair players relative to the whole league.

Beyond that group, we’ve seen Marco Kasper, Elmer Soderblom, and Albert Johansson step into NHL roles. These three will likely be key contributors in 2025-26.

Outside of the NHL, the Red Wings are loaded with talent. Their prospect pipeline continues to be highly rated and among the best in the league.

Ranking Detroit’s Prospects

Devin Little, Evan Sabourin, and I—hosts of The Flying Octopus podcast—put together our top 25 prospect rankings ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. We all have different viewpoints and favor traits and skills in our own unique way. Here’s how we individually ranked Detroit’s top 25 prospects:

Detroit’s top prospect: RD Axel Sandin Pellikka (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Devin Little Evan Sabourin Tony Wolak Axel Sandin Pellikka Axel Sandin Pellikka Axel Sandin Pellikka Nate Danielson Nate Danielson Carter Bear Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Dmitry Buchelnikov Nate Danielson Carter Bear Trey Augustine Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Dmitry Buchelnikov Carter Bear Sebastian Cossa Sebastian Cossa Sebastian Cossa Trey Augustine Carter Mazur Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Dmitry Buchelnikov Trey Augustine Jesse Kiiskinen Carter Mazur Amadeus Lombardi Carter Mazur Max Plante Jesse Kiiskinen Anton Johansson Amadeus Lombardi William Wallinder Amadeus Lombardi William Wallinder Max Plante Shai Buium Anton Johansson Shai Buium William Wallinder Emmitt Finnie Anton Johansson Max Plante Shai Buium Emmitt Finnie Emmitt Finnie Jesse Kiiskinen Michal Postava Eddie Genborg Eddie Genborg Dylan James Dylan James Antti Tuomisto Eddie Genborg Alexandre Doucet Ondrej Becher Antti Tuomisto Jakub Rychlovsky Dylan James Ondrej Becher Ondrej Becher Larry Keenan Rudy Guimond Michal Svrcek Michal Svrcek Noah Dower Nilsson Larry Keenan Rudy Guimond Michal Svrcek Michal Pradel Brady Cleveland Michal Pradel Rudy Guimond Noah Dower Nilsson Charlie Forslund Charlie Forslund Michal Postava

Based on the rankings above, we determined a consolidated ranking favoring each opinion equally. Below are Detroit’s top 25 prospects:

RD Axel Sandin Pellikka C Nate Danielson LW Carter Bear RW Michael Brandsegg-Nygard LW Dmitry Buchelnikov G Sebastian Cossa G Trey Augustine RW Carter Mazur LW/C Amadeus Lombardi RW Jesse Kiiskinen RW/C Max Plante LD William Wallinder RD Anton Johansson LD Shai Buium C/LW Emmitt Finnie RW Eddie Genborg LW Dylan James C Ondrej Becher RD Antti Tuomisto LW/C Michal Svrcek G Michal Postava G Rudy Guimond LD Larry Keenan LW/C Alexandre Doucet RW Jakub Rychlovsky

Final Word

Suffice to say, Sandin Pellikka is Detroit’s top prospect. But beyond him, the opinions differ. Danielson, Brandsegg-Nygard, Bear, and Buchelnikov all have futures in the NHL – with all potentially developing into top-six forwards.

It’s worth noting, though, that after Sandin Pellikka, the Red Wings don’t have another top-tier defenseman. Sure, Seider and Edvinsson are already in the NHL, but a well-rounded prospect pool should have another blueliner in the top 10, at least. Wallinder, Buium, and Johansson profile more as bottom-pairing defensemen. Expect this to be a focus when the 2026 NHL Draft rolls around next summer.

Otherwise, the Red Wings are well-stocked at forward and in net. Another difference-maker up front would be the cherry on top. That said, the talent in place now is very respectable. It’s just a matter of time before the rebuilt Red Wings prospect pool advances to the NHL.