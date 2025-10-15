Projected Lineups for Senators vs Sabres – 10/15/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (1-2-0) at SABRES (0-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN1, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund — Tim Stutzle — Michael Amadio

David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins — Lars Eller — Olle Lycksell

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Leevi Merilainen

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (hand)

Status report

Batherson will make his season debut after being sidelined with an upper-body injury sustained during training camp. … Tkachuk, a forward, will be out at least four weeks after being injured during a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday

Latest for THW:

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Josh Doan

Jack Quinn — Jiri Kulich– Justin Danforth

Beck Malenstyn — Tyson Kozak — Peyton Krebs

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power — Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson — Ryan Johnson

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Josh Dunne, Mason Geertsen

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (undisclosed), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Benson will return after missing the first three games of the season with an upper-body injury sustained when he took a puck to the face in practice on Oct. 8. … Kulich will play after skating on a fifth line with forwards Geertsen and Greenway at practice Tuesday. … Luukkonen, a goalie, and Greenway, a forward, each rejoined the Sabres for practice Tuesday, with Greenway wearing a no-contact jersey; there is no timeframe for either’s return.

Latest for THW: