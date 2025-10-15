Projected Lineups for Senators vs Sabres – 10/15/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (1-2-0) at SABRES (0-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN1, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund — Tim Stutzle — Michael Amadio
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins — Lars Eller — Olle Lycksell
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Leevi Merilainen
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (hand)
Status report
Batherson will make his season debut after being sidelined with an upper-body injury sustained during training camp. … Tkachuk, a forward, will be out at least four weeks after being injured during a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Josh Doan
Jack Quinn — Jiri Kulich– Justin Danforth
Beck Malenstyn — Tyson Kozak — Peyton Krebs
Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson — Ryan Johnson
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Josh Dunne, Mason Geertsen
Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (undisclosed), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Benson will return after missing the first three games of the season with an upper-body injury sustained when he took a puck to the face in practice on Oct. 8. … Kulich will play after skating on a fifth line with forwards Geertsen and Greenway at practice Tuesday. … Luukkonen, a goalie, and Greenway, a forward, each rejoined the Sabres for practice Tuesday, with Greenway wearing a no-contact jersey; there is no timeframe for either’s return.
