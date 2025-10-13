NHL Rumors: Hutson Pivots, Sabres Trades, Matthews and McDavid Together

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Buffalo Sabres panicking just two games into the season? If so, does that mean certain players might hit the trade market? Meanwhile, Lane Hutson has signed his eight-year deal with the Montreal Canadiens, seemingly taking an earlier agreement that he’d turned down. What happened? Finally, did Connor McDavid‘s agent just hint at there being a day when McDavid and Auston Matthews are eventually on the same team?

Sabres Already Feeling the Crunch

Elliotte Friedman is among a few insiders who are reporting that the Buffalo Sabres could be a team worth watching early this season. Already off to a rough start, he noted on the 32 Thoughts podcast, “We basically know that two of their franchise players, [Rasmus] Dahlin and [Tage] Thompson, have indicated that it has to get better this year; the Sabres don’t have a long runway for this.”

There is also talk about what this might mean when it comes to an Alex Tuch extension. Jeff Marek said on Sekeres and Price that “there’s a lot of talk about Tuch around the Oilers.” Tuch is looking to re-sign, but the two sides aren’t close. He could soon become a trade target for contending teams.

Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

TSN’s Craig Button added that he’d “be calling the Sabres and trying to poach players out of there.”He also mentioned the Oilers as a good fit, imagining what the combination of Tuch and Connor McDavid might mean for the Oilers’ top line. Jason Gregor suggested during that conversation that Tuch should tell the Sabres he’s not going to sign, giving management time to find a deal.

There is also news that Sabres forward Josh Norris could be out as long as eight weeks.

Why Did Lane Hutson Take The Original Discount Deal Offered by the Canadiens?

Lane Hutson signed an eight-year extension with the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, deciding to take less than $9 million per season, which surprised a few people. Talk was that recent deals with top defensemen might push Hutson above a certain mark. There was also talk that the contract negotiations going public were weighing on Hutson and things had gotten emotional.

Insiders reported after the deal that there was a big part Hutson agreeing to the deal that had to do with the pressures he was feeling trying to get this done. Frank Seravalli noted, “The mental grind of playing out a full season with big money on the table is a real thing. That’s a ton of pressure. Lane Hutson can just play now. He signed a very similar deal #GoHabsGo had on the table for him weeks ago – slightly less total $ than a deal with deferred money.” Pierre LeBrun added, “Hutson deal started to come together Saturday going into Sunday. Deal includes $55 million in signing bonus money. Bottom line is Lane Hutson didn’t want his situation to be a distraction for the team all year. Wanted to get it done.”

McDavid and Matthews Free Agency Tease

Judd Moldaver, the agent for Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, was on the 32 Thoughts podcast and teased the idea of one day McDavid and Matthews joining forces.

“That’s just too far in the future. You know, it so happens, I guess, that they’re all UFA the same summer. What the future holds, I don’t know.” However, at the same time, he said he was hoping all three of his big clients (Zach Werenski too) would stay on the teams they started with.

He noted, “I think I can clearly say for all three of them: they love their organizations, the Leafs, the Jackets, the Oilers, respectively. And for them, it’s winning where they’re at, and in all three cases, they have only played for one organization.”