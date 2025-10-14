Senators’ Brady Tkachuk Expected to Miss At Least a Month

After their first postseason run in nearly a decade in 2024-25, the Ottawa Senators got some bad news just three games into their 2025-26 campaign. After taking a hit from Nashville Predators’ captain Roman Josi, it’s being reported that Senators’ captain and hype-man Brady Tkachuk is expected to miss at least a month following the hit in the team’s home opener. What’s worse, is that it could be longer.

As of now, doctors are trying to determine whether or not Tkachuk will require surgery after injuring his right hand and wrist area suffered in a 4-1 loss to the Predators on Canadian Thanksgiving Monday.

“He’s going to miss a significant amount of time,” said head coach Travis Green, following the news. “We’ll know more in the next 24 hours. We don’t know exactly, but it’s four weeks plus. We don’t know exactly.”

Tkachuk returned to the game after the incident, attempting to continue playing, but was later removed in the third period and seen later with his wrist wrapped with ice.

Ottawa Senators Brady Tkachuk (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

The injury comes as a big blow to the Senators as Tkachuk is a big presence for the team’s top line. He finished 2024-25 with 29 goals and 55 points in 72 games during the regular season, adding another four goals and seven points in six first-round games against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

That, however, won’t keep him away from the Senators while he’s out.

“Brady will be around our team, and will be the captain that he is, but he won’t be playing,” added Green.

As for the Senators, they will be in tough without their big man up front. They’ve already started the season 1-2-0 while giving up 14 goals. The team will get Drake Batherson back in the next week which should help fill the hole left by Tkachuk in the lineup. Regardless, the Senators will look upon others within the organization to get the job done over the next month if they want to stay in the mix early in the season.