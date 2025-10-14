McDavid’s Team-Friendly Deal Might Fit the Oilers’ Bigger Strategy

Here’s a radical suggestion: Did Connor McDavid leave money on the table so the Edmonton Oilers could afford a goaltender? Is this simply a coincidence between two recent events? Or could McDavid be pulling some strings behind the scenes?

The Oilers’ Strange Start in the Crease

Here’s the context. The Oilers’ season began with a wobble. Stuart Skinner, named the team’s number one goalie out of the gate, had one of those moments you only see in beer-league rinks—he left the puck sitting right in the crease. The Calgary Flames pounced on it and eventually won the game on Nazem Kadri’s shootout goal.

Related: Today in Hockey History: Oct. 14

Next game, head coach Kris Knoblauch went with backup Calvin Pickard. Maybe that was the plan all along (as Knoblauch noted), but that doesn’t really make sense. Pulling your starter after one game sends a message, even if no one wants to say it out loud, especially when the organization has hired a brand-new goalie coach (Peter Aubry) who is trying to steady the ship.

Oct 8, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Name Kadri (91) scores the game-winning goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the shoot-out at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Right in the middle of that, McDavid signed his new deal—a tidy two-year bridge contract worth far less than he could have demanded. He’s the best player in the world, and yet he’s the one leaving money on the table. The timing doesn’t feel like a coincidence.

McDavid’s Gift to the Oilers Sits in Plain Sight

McDavid’s new contract is almost old-fashioned in its simplicity. Two years, about $4.5 million per season less than what comparable stars like Kirill Kaprizov pull in. He could’ve asked for the moon; instead, he gave management breathing room. Room to bring another player of quality to the team.

Related: Why the Oilers Mean So Much to Edmonton

When people talk about leadership, they love to mention big speeches and fiery locker-room moments. But sometimes leadership looks like this—a muted concession that helps the team more than the ego.

Duncan Keith, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Remember Duncan Keith (who ended his career as an Oilers blueliner) with the Chicago Blackhawks? He took less so the Blackhawks could hold their core together and chase rings. McDavid’s deal has that same feel. It’s not sentimental—it’s strategic. He could be trying to buy his team a chance to fix the one problem that’s haunted them for seasons.

The Oilers’ Goalie Question That Won’t Go Away

Everyone knows that the Oilers can score at will. Their defence has improved, but is the goaltending up to par? It’s the question nobody wants to answer. One night it’s fine; the next it’s a fire drill. Maybe McDavid sees that as clearly as the rest of us do, and maybe this contract is his quiet way of saying: Get the team a keeper who can win in May, not just in October.

Related: Oilers’ Goaltending Battle Between Skinner & Pickard Begins

Salary cap space is oxygen in the NHL. Without it, you can’t breathe, and you certainly can’t shop for elite goaltending. If the Oilers decide to make a move later this season, the $4.5 million saved might be the difference between another spring heartbreak and Stanley Cup success.

McDavid’s (as a Captain) Message

There’s no memo on this idea. No insider leak. It’s simply speculation that comes from a conversation with a friend. It’s the kind of hockey talk that bubbles up between those who watch and wonder. But it fits McDavid’s nature. He doesn’t posture or pout. He leads by example, and this is exactly the sort of understated, practical gesture Oilers fans have come to expect from him. [Sometimes he yells; primarily, he acts.]

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) and forward Connor McDavid (97) talk before a face-off (Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)

Money shapes the pecking order inside every dressing room. When the captain takes less, it tells everyone else what matters. It says the goal isn’t personal numbers—it’s the Cup. That kind of example lingers longer than any pre-game pep talk.

McDavid’s Unsaid Statement Might Come with Big Echoes

Maybe this was McDavid’s captain’s speech, delivered not with words but with a pen. I’ve done my part. Now do yours. If the Oilers really aren’t sold on Skinner as a true number-one goalie, they now have some space to make a move before season’s end. If something radical does happen, Oilers fans might look back and realize the groundwork was laid right here—in the invisible ink of their superstar’s contract.

Related: Will This Be the Season the Oilers Finish the Job?

Until then, it’s a fascinating what-if—one that tells you plenty about who McDavid is: not just the best player on the ice, but a strategic thinker who is also willing to sacrifice for the chance to win it all, finally.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]