Lane Hutson’s Extension Feels Like the Canadiens Turned a Corner

When Lane Hutson put pen to paper on Monday on an eight-year, $70.8 million deal, it wasn’t just a player signing—it was a declaration. The Montréal Canadiens are no longer just rebuilding; they’re building culture.

Related: Canadiens Continuing to Build Solid Future With Hutson Extension

If you listened to head coach Martin St. Louis talk about it in the video below, you could tell this wasn’t just about keeping a young star in the fold. It was about the kind of team the Canadiens want to be.

Hutson Is a Calder Winner Who Feels at Home in Montreal

Hutson, just 21, was brilliant in his rookie campaign—six goals, 66 points, and a Calder Trophy to show for it. You could sense early that he wasn’t intimidated by the moment or the market. Montréal can swallow young players whole, but Hutson seemed to feed off the pressure. His smooth skating, vision, and daring edge play made him an instant fan favourite.

Related: NHL Rumours: Hutson Pivots, Sabres Trades, Matthews and McDavid Together

So when he spoke with the media after signing long-term and said that the team was heading “in a great direction,” it didn’t sound like boilerplate talk. This was a young player who believes in the project—and the people running it.

The Canadiens’ Team Celebration That Said Everything

After Monday’s practice, St. Louis gathered his players together to announce Hutson’s deal. He told reporters later that he wanted the moment to be about the team, not the media. When the news hit, the Canadiens reacted like they’d just scored an overtime goal.

Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates his goal with teammates Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovský, and Ivan Demidov in the second period against the Washington Capitals in Game Three of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

There were cheers, sticks banging, and hugs all around. It wasn’t choreographed—it was joy. St. Louis smiled when he described it: “It was actually a great moment for not just Lane, but for the team. You can’t force culture; you can only try to grow it.”

Related: The Canadiens Are Set to Thrive with Montembeault and Dobeš

That last line says everything about how a young Canadiens group is evolving.

The Canadiens Are Building a Culture Fans Can Feel

St. Louis has never been a coach who talks in clichés. His language is simple, but his ideas cut deep. He compared culture to planting a seed—you have to water it, nurture it, and give it light. And that’s what he’s been doing in Montréal since he arrived: creating an environment where young players like Hutson, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovský aren’t just developing their skills—they’re developing together.

Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Canadiens’ coach doesn’t see culture as something you preach. It’s something you practice. It’s evident in how players react when one of their own gets rewarded, or when they battle through a tough shift for each other. It’s in the laughter after practice, the effort in the corners, the respect in the room.

The Canadiens Are Growing from Within

What stands out about this extension is how it signals belief—from both sides. The Canadiens are betting that their young defenseman isn’t just good now, but will anchor their blue line for a decade. Hutson, meanwhile, is betting that this group will rise together and contend.

Related: 2 Dark Horse Canadiens Who Can Have an Impact in 2025-26

That kind of mutual faith builds something intangible yet powerful—a sense of belonging. When players feel that, it shows up in their game.

The Canadiens Have Moved From Rebuild to Renewal

For years, Montréal’s rebuild felt abstract—a collection of prospects, picks, and possibilities. But with each new signing and each burst of youthful energy, the Canadiens are turning potential into identity.

Maybe the most striking part of all this is that St. Louis, once the smallest player on the ice, has become the biggest believer behind the bench. He’s not manufacturing culture; he’s cultivating it. He knows you can’t fake joy, unity, or belief. Those things have to grow from inside the room.

On Monday, when Hutson’s teammates erupted in celebration, you could see it happening. The Canadiens aren’t just building a roster—they’re building roots.