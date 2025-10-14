3 Takeaways From the Blackhawks’ 3-1 Victory Over the Mammoth

The Chicago Blackhawks earned their first win of the season in their fourth game, a 3-1 victory over the Utah Mammoth. It was a low event affair and it wasn’t always pretty, but the Hawks got it done, finally coming out on top after four close games to start their 2025-26 campaign. Here are three takeaways from the win.

1st Points for 3 Players on Blackhawks 1st Goal

The first period of this contest was a bit of a snooze fest. Neither team could get much going, and it ended with no goals on either side. The Blackhawks were credited with just six shots on goal to the Mammoth’s five shots.

The second frame also wasn’t the best for the Blackhawks, who were outshot 13-3. However, they were the ones who got on the board first. Ilya Mikheyev found the back of the net close to the halfway point of the period and the game.

He was assisted by Jason Dickinson, who just returned from injury after missing the Blackhawk’s home-opener, and Ryan Donato, who’s been a bit snakebitten while leading the team with eight shots on goal through the first four games. Nevertheless, it was all three of these player’s first point of the season. This new-look third line (Donato was recently moved off the top line) played a great game, and they were rewarded with their first points.

Side note: Defenseman Artyom Levshunov, after being a healthy scratch last game, took a hit to make the play that led to this goal. The 19-year-old has had his ups and downs to start this season. But it sure is fun to see the youngster’s fun-loving character and unbridled enthusiasm (No. 55 above) when the Hawks find success.

Mikheyev also scored the empty net goal to seal the win for the Blackhawks, giving him two goals on the night.

Burakovsky Scores in 700th NHL Game

Andre Burakovsky, has been deployed on the top line with Connor Bedard from the onset of training camp. The two-time Stanley Cup champion had an especially good game against the Boston Bruins last Thursday (Oct. 9) in their 4-3 overtime loss. In that contest, he provided the primary assist for a goal by Bedard, and then scored a timely goal of his own to tie the game and force OT.

Burakovsky came through again in this game versus the Mammoth with the Blackhawks’ second power play goal of the season. The 30-year-old found himself wide open in front of the net after a puck battle along the boards. He was assisted by Nick Foligno and Colton Dach, who both notched their second points of the season on the goal. This was the Blackhawk’s second power play unit at work, which arguably has looked better than the first unit so far this season.

It’s fitting that Burakovsky scored what ended up being the game-winning goal in this game, as this was also his 700th NHL contest. The Austrian native hits this milestone after playing for five seasons with the Washington Capitals, three seasons with the Colorado Avalanche and three seasons with the Seattle Kraken. He’s off to a good start with the Blackhawks, with two goals and three points in four games.

Knight Notches 50th NHL Win

Goaltenders are a strange breed. I guess that goes with the territory; who willingly puts themselves in front of pucks coming at them at high-velocity speed?! Blackhawks’ netminder Spencer Knight is no exception. It’s hard to find the right words to describe Knight; even-keel, modest, humble, eccentric…just a tad bit weird.

Spencer Knight is the No. 1 goaltender for the Chicago Blackhawks. (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

But all these attributes are what makes Knight who he is, and what helps him be successful. Along with the Blackhawks, this was Knight’s first win of the season. But it was an individual milestone in that it was his 50th NHL win.

When asked what it felt like to get his first win, Knight said he didn’t really want to focus on him, but rather the team’s overall effort. When asked about seeing the puck really well in the second period (he stopped 13 Mammoth shots), the Blackhawks’ netminder deferred to his teammates being predictable amongst the chaos.

So I’m not sure what I was thinking when I asked him how he felt about his 50th overall win. He smiled and shrugged and said, “Hopefully many more.”

Well, there you have it! Words of wisdom from this intense and ultra-focused goaltender. Through three games so far this season, Knight has made 81-of-88 saves for a .920 save percentage and a 2.35 goals against average.

It’s only one win and there’s many more games to go and lots more work to be done. But it must be a good feeling for the Blackhawks to get this one under their belt. They’re finally seeing a payoff to committing to the “process” and “winning habits” that head coach Jeff Blashill has been preaching.

The Blackhawks head to St. Louis to face another division rival in Blues on Wednesday (Oct. 14) Then they head back to Chicago to host the Vancouver Canucks and the Anaheim Ducks on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Hopefully they can carry this feel-good momentum into some more wins.