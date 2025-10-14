Zachary Bolduc’s Hot Start Could Cost the Canadiens Later

The Montreal Canadiens couldn’t have asked for a better start from Zachary Bolduc. Through just three games, the 22-year-old forward has found the back of the net in every game and sits second on the team in scoring with four points. For a young player who arrived in Montreal with modest expectations, his sudden offensive surge has been one of the early storylines of the season, and a welcome one for general manager Kent Hughes, whose decision to acquire him is aging like fine wine.

Yet while Bolduc’s emergence adds a spark to a young Canadiens lineup still learning to score consistently, it also comes with potential long-term consequences. Success this early could complicate the team’s financial picture next summer, when Bolduc becomes a restricted free agent due for a new deal.

The Positive

Bolduc’s early success is the perfect validation of the Canadiens’ scouting and player-development departments. Hughes traded Logan Mailloux to acquire the young Quebec-born winger. In the short term, the trade looks like a masterstroke.

Through the opening week, Bolduc’s confidence has been evident. His release is quick, his skating dynamic, and his ability to find soft spots in coverage gives him scoring chances almost every night. Scoring in three consecutive games isn’t just luck; it’s the sign of a player whose instincts are translating to the NHL level.

Oct 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Montreal Canadiens right wing Zack Bolduc (76) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

For Hughes, this kind of early payoff is exactly what the Canadiens’ rebuild needed: internal growth from within. Rather than relying on expensive free-agent signings, Montreal is developing legitimate contributors through smart trades and player development. Bolduc’s progression reinforces the notion that the Habs’ front office has an eye for undervalued talent.

Beyond the goals and points, Bolduc’s emergence adds balance to a forward group that’s trying to spread offence beyond its top line. He gives the Canadiens a reliable weapon on the second or third line, someone who can drive play, create chances, and keep opponents honest. For a team that has struggled to generate secondary scoring in recent years, Bolduc’s arrival is a breath of fresh air.

The Right Fit

One reason Bolduc’s transition has looked so seamless is his style of play. He’s fast, he forechecks hard, and he plays with purpose, three traits that perfectly match Martin St. Louis’ system. In Montreal’s middle six, where players are expected to hunt pucks, apply pressure, and transition quickly, Bolduc looks right at home.

His chemistry with players like Kirby Dach and Brendan Gallagher is also starting to take shape. Bolduc’s speed opens lanes for his linemates, while his willingness to attack the net adds a different element to Montreal’s offence. The Canadiens don’t just need skill; they need players who can capitalize on chaos, who can force turnovers and turn them into goals in a flash. That’s exactly what Bolduc brings.

In that sense, Bolduc is not only thriving individually but reinforcing the culture that St. Louis and Hughes are trying to build: speed, effort, accountability, and teamwork. His rise is another example of how Montreal’s development system is beginning to produce NHL-ready contributors who fit the team’s modern identity.

The Complication

But success always comes with a price. Literally. Bolduc’s strong start is great news for the Canadiens on the ice, but it could make negotiations trickier off it. He’s set to become a restricted free agent next summer, and if this breakout continues, if he finishes the season with, say, 25 to 30 goals, he’ll be in line for a significant raise.

For context, comparable middle-six wingers who hit the 30-goal mark in recent seasons have often landed multi-year deals worth between $5 million and $7 million per year.

From the Canadiens’ perspective, it’s a good problem to have: paying a young, homegrown scorer because he’s earned it. But it’s still a problem that will require careful management. Montreal already has several core players, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and now Noah Dobson, on sizable deals. Lane Hutson just signed his new deal, too.

In other words, Bolduc’s success could accelerate the timeline for some difficult financial decisions. A 30-goal season would boost his leverage considerably, giving his agent a strong case for a long-term deal rather than a “bridge” contract. The Habs might prefer to keep costs controlled in the short term, but players producing at that level rarely settle for modest raises.

There’s no denying Bolduc has earned every bit of this early praise. He’s worked his way into a meaningful role on a young, ascending team, and he’s delivering. For the Canadiens, his emergence adds another piece to a lineup that’s steadily becoming faster, more skilled, and more dynamic. It is still early, and we are still speculating, but if Bolduc keeps going, not only will the Habs keep on having success, but they will also need to pay the young man.