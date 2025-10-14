Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Slow Motion, Carlo, Stolarz & Knies

The Toronto Maple Leafs dropped their second straight to the Detroit Red Wings, losing 3-2 in a game that summed up the team’s early frustrations. Toronto outshot Detroit 41-15, carried much of the play, and still came away empty-handed. That’s the kind of night that makes a coach chew his lip and fans shake their heads.

The record now sits at 1-2-0, just two points from three games. It’s early, but this loss felt like a warning sign — not of collapse, but of a team still trying to figure out who it is and stumbling around in the process.

Talbot Stands Tall, Stolarz Left Wondering

Detroit’s Cam Talbot was the difference in this game. He turned aside 39 shots, many of them quality chances, and looked as calm as a man watering his garden. Toronto did everything but beat him. You could see the frustration build as shot after shot hit him clean.

Detroit Red Wings goalie Cameron Talbot makes a save on Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (Gerry Angus-Imagn Images)

At the other end, Anthony Stolarz had one of those nights where nothing feels fair. He only faced 15 shots, and three went in. He didn’t lose the game so much as get caught in one that slipped away. Detroit didn’t generate much, but when they did, they buried it.

That’s hockey. You can own the puck all night and still lose to a goalie who’s dialed in.

Cowan’s Okay: But the Maple Leafs Are Far From Quick

The game also marked Easton Cowan’s NHL debut, skating on a line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. The rookie didn’t look nervous — handled the puck well, made smart decisions, and even helped create a couple of rushes. He didn’t light up the scoresheet, but he didn’t look out of place either.

From my perspective, the team finally made the inevitable move. It looks like the right one. Now this line needs to grow.

Still, there’s a larger issue here. The Maple Leafs look slow. They can control the puck but struggle to create high-danger shots. The plays develop, but a half-step too late. When you’re always chasing or reacting, it doesn’t matter how much possession you have — it’s the other team that gets the bounces.

Defensive Lapses and Maple Leafs Veterans on Empty

If there’s one part of the game that keeps biting Toronto, it’s the defensive coverage. Morgan Rielly and William Nylander both finished minus-2 and were on the ice for key goals against. On one sequence, Brandon Carlo — the big late-season trade piece — lost a footrace right off a draw, leaving Rielly hung out to dry. James van Riemsdyk made him pay with a quick release that Toronto, of all teams, should’ve remembered.

Morgan Rielly and Brandon Carlo of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

That goal stung — not just because it went in, but because it came from a player the Maple Leafs once had and never quite replaced. Carlo, meanwhile, is still trying to find his game. He looked hesitant, maybe pressing too much. Considering what was given up for him — Fraser Minten and next year’s first-round pick — the spotlight’s already getting hot. [I know I’ve harped on about Minten’s loss before, but he could help this team.]

And then there’s John Tavares. Three games in, and the former captain looks a little heavy-legged. For a man sitting six goals shy of 500, there hasn’t been much jump. You want to see that old net-front fire again, but so far, it’s been quiet.

Knies and McMann Bring Some Spark

If there was a silver lining, it came from the young legs. Matthew Knies continues to play like a man on a mission. He scored once, added an assist, and played over 22 minutes. He’s physical, fearless, and making a real case to stay glued to Matthews’ wing.

Bobby McMann (with Matthew Knies) of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bobby McMann was a question mark to start the season. But he deserves some credit, too. In the third period, he muscled a puck loose along the boards that set up Knies’ goal — just hard, honest hockey. Later, after a power play fizzled, Knies found Calle Järnkrok, who continues to produce quietly and consistently. Those two goals tied the game 2-2, and for a moment, the Maple Leafs looked alive again.

But hockey can be cruel. With under a minute left, a loose puck found Mason Appleton, who snapped it past Stolarz for the winner. Just like that, all the work (and all the hope) evaporated.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs don’t need to panic, but they do need to find their rhythm. The numbers say domination; the eyes say hesitation. They’ve got the puck, but not the pace. Too much of the offence comes from the perimeter, and too many defensive sequences end with a missed assignment.

Still, there’s something to build on. Cowan handled his debut with confidence, Knies continues to climb, and McMann is making a case for steady minutes. The young players look ready — it’s the veterans who need to find their legs.

If Craig Berube can tighten the back end and get the power play moving, this same effort will start turning into wins. Until then, the Maple Leafs will continue to pursue a mix of speed, structure, and finish that converts possession into points.