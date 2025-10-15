Canadiens’ Early Extensions Set the Tone for 2025-26 Season

The Montreal Canadiens have made stability a priority to open the 2025-26 season. Within the last week, the organization checked off two major items on its to-do list: signing Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson to an eight-year extension and signing general manager Kent Hughes and (now) president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton to new deals. With those key moves now taken care of, the Canadiens have cleared the air and can focus their attention on the ice.

Canadiens Reward Hutson, Gorton, and Hughes

The Canadiens have spent the past few seasons building a roster and culture with patience, direction, and trust. By extending both Hughes and Gorton, the ownership group has stated that they believe in the long-term plan and have avoided any uncertainty that could have lingered throughout the season.

The same can be said for Hutson. Fresh off an impressive NHL rookie season, Hutson entered 2025-26 as one of Montreal’s most exciting young players on an expiring deal. His new $70.8 million extension ($8.85 million AAV) not only rewards his early impact but also signals that he will be a key part of the team’s core for years to come.

For a franchise that’s often been burned by waiting too long to make big decisions, this proactive approach is refreshing. With Hutson’s future secure, the Canadiens can let him grow without distraction.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson plays the puck as Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett forechecks (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

These moves, made in mid-October, will immediately benefit the locker room, sending a clear message that the organization has solidified their direction and leadership. Everyone, from management to the coaching staff to the roster, can now turn their attention to the 82-game grind ahead.

Hughes and Gorton’s Impact

Extending Hughes and Gorton was never really in doubt. Together, they’ve shaped the Canadien into one of the youngest and most promising teams in the NHL. Their fingerprints are all over the roster, from the 2022 Draft that landed Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson, to the trades that brought in Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Noah Dobson, and Patrik Laine. Under their leadership, Montreal has developed an identity as a fast, skilled, and competitive group.

Related: Zachary Bolduc’s Hot Start Could Cost the Canadiens Later

Both Gorton and Hughes understand that building a winner in Montreal requires patience, but it also requires consistency. The front office’s long-term alignment with Martin St. Louis behind the bench gives the team something it hasn’t had in years: continuity.

Pending Decisions for Canadiens Management

While the Canadiens took care of two major pieces early, their work is not finished. Several key decisions still have to be made. Mike Matheson, the team’s veteran presence on the blue line, is in the final year of his contract. His leadership and production are still relied on, and his next deal could determine how much flexibility the Habs have after this season. Whether he’s extended, traded, or allowed to test free agency will be one of Hughes’s next big calls.

Then there’s Zachary Bolduc. The 22-year-old winger has been one of the bright spots early this season, producing offence and proving he belongs in Montreal’s top nine. However, with his entry-level deal set to expire this summer, Bolduc is in line for a raise, especially if he maintains this scoring pace. His contract situation could resemble those of other young forwards around the league who cashed in after breakout seasons. It’s a good problem to have, but one that will test Montreal’s salary-cap strategy.

Laine’s future is also undecided. Acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets in the summer of 2024, the Finnish sniper is trying to reestablish himself after a few difficult seasons. If he finds his game and rediscovers his 30-goal form, the Canadiens will have to decide whether he’s part of the long-term picture or a short-term piece that boosts their offence. Laine’s performance this season will likely influence future roster and even trade deadline discussions. If things keep going this way, I don’t see Laine signing an extension in Montreal.

Beyond contracts, there’s still the on-ice question: what’s next? Montreal’s early record has been encouraging. The group looks faster, more confident, and more structured than in previous Octobers. But as Hughes and Gorton would tell you, it’s a long season and the postseason is still the goal. The organization wants to improve its center depth, and is reportedly interested in adding another top-six center down the road.

Still, the plan is team development. By addressing two major priorities early in the season, the Canadiens have eliminated distractions, something every team hopes for. The message from the top is clear and unified. The front office has its direction, the players know where they stand, and the team can focus on the task that really matters: continuing to build, win, and grow together.