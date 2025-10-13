Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Flyers – 10/13/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (3-0-0) at FLYERS (0-1-1)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich — Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Luke Kunin — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Status report

Tarasov will make his season debut after Bobrovsky started the first three games. … Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Kulikov was scheduled to see a doctor Monday to determine how much time the defenseman could miss. Kulikov will not join the Panthers during their five-game road trip, which starts Monday and runs through Oct. 21. … Bjornfot was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday, but the defenseman will not play

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Christian Dvorak — Trevor Zegras — Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin — Jett Luchanko — Garnet Hathaway

Nick Seeler — Travis Sanheim
Adam Ginning — Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Rodrigo Abols, Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Cam York (lower body)

Status report

Andrae was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Sunday and will make his season debut; defenseman Dennis Gilbert was sent to the AHL. … York participated in the morning skate; Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said the defenseman is considered day to day and could make his season debut against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

