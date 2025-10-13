Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Flyers – 10/13/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (3-0-0) at FLYERS (0-1-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich — Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Luke Kunin — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
Status report
Tarasov will make his season debut after Bobrovsky started the first three games. … Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Kulikov was scheduled to see a doctor Monday to determine how much time the defenseman could miss. Kulikov will not join the Panthers during their five-game road trip, which starts Monday and runs through Oct. 21. … Bjornfot was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday, but the defenseman will not play
Latest for THW:
- Panthers’ Uvis Balinskis Has One Last Chance to Make an Impression
- Panthers Take Down Senators 6-2
- Oilers Targeting Tuch, Hertl Trade Request & More NHL Rumors
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Christian Dvorak — Trevor Zegras — Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin — Jett Luchanko — Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler — Travis Sanheim
Adam Ginning — Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Rodrigo Abols, Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Cam York (lower body)
Status report
Andrae was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Sunday and will make his season debut; defenseman Dennis Gilbert was sent to the AHL. … York participated in the morning skate; Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said the defenseman is considered day to day and could make his season debut against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Which NHL Teams Will Be Frontrunners for Gavin McKenna in the 2026 Draft?
- Flyers News & Rumors: Tocchet Under Fire, No-Goal Call Explained & More
- Hutson’s Negotiation, Byram to Flyers & More NHL Rumors