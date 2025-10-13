Projected Lineups for Devils vs Blue Jackets – 10/13/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (1-1-0) at BLUE JACKETS (1-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MGSGN
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Conner Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Stefan Noesen (lower body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed)
Status report
Halonen, recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Sunday, replaces MacEwan; the forward was injured in the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. “He will be out an extended period, [but] the length we won’t know until later on,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. … Allen makes his first start of the season.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Cole Sillinger
Kent Johnson — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Miles Wood
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Denton Mateychuk
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Yegor Chinakhov
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body)
Status report
Christiansen will replace Gudbranson; the defenseman was injured against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. … Mateychuk wll move to the right side.
