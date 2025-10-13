Projected Lineups for Devils vs Blue Jackets – 10/13/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MGSGN

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Conner Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Stefan Noesen (lower body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed)

Status report

Halonen, recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Sunday, replaces MacEwan; the forward was injured in the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. “He will be out an extended period, [but] the length we won’t know until later on,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. … Allen makes his first start of the season.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Cole Sillinger

Kent Johnson — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Miles Wood

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Denton Mateychuk

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Yegor Chinakhov

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body)

Status report

Christiansen will replace Gudbranson; the defenseman was injured against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. … Mateychuk wll move to the right side.

