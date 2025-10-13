Projected Lineups for Blues vs Canucks – 10/13/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (1-1-0) at CANUCKS (1-1-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours — Pius Suter — Alexander Texier

Mathieu Joseph — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker — Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel

Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower and upper-body soreness)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Toropchenko, a forward, is questionable after missing practice Friday and a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday; he would likely replace Texier if he returns. … Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 27 saves in Calgary.

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Evander Kane — Filip Chytil — Conor Garland

Drew O’Connor — Braeden Cootes — Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Arshdeep Bains — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort — Elias Nils Pettersson

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Linus Karlsson

Injured: Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), P.O. Joseph (lower body)

Status report

Lankinen could make his first start of the season after Demko played the first two games, including making 34 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

