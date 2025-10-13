Projected Lineups for Blues vs Canucks – 10/13/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (1-1-0) at CANUCKS (1-1-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours — Pius Suter — Alexander Texier
Mathieu Joseph — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Matthew Kessel
Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower and upper-body soreness)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Toropchenko, a forward, is questionable after missing practice Friday and a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday; he would likely replace Texier if he returns. … Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 27 saves in Calgary.
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Evander Kane — Filip Chytil — Conor Garland
Drew O’Connor — Braeden Cootes — Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Arshdeep Bains — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort — Elias Nils Pettersson
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Victor Mancini, Linus Karlsson
Injured: Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), P.O. Joseph (lower body)
Status report
Lankinen could make his first start of the season after Demko played the first two games, including making 34 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
