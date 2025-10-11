Projected Lineups for Blues vs Flames – 10/11/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (0-1-0) at FLAMES (1-1-0)

4 p.m. ET; SN, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours — Pius Suter — Mathieu Joseph

Alexandre Texier — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker — Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexey Toropchenko, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body)

Status report

Toropchenko, a forward, did not practice Friday in St. Louis because of soreness and was replaced on the fourth line by Texier, who was a healthy scratch in a 5-0 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Flames projected lineup

Matvei Gridin — Nazem Kadri — Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee — Morgan Frost — Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Samuel Honzek, Daniil Miromanov, Zayne Parekh

Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flames did not practice Friday. … Bahl is questionable after taking a shot off the back of his helmet in the third period of a 5-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. If Bahl doesn’t play, Parekh, a rookie defenseman, could make his season debut.

