Projected Lineups for Blues vs Flames – 10/11/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (0-1-0) at FLAMES (1-1-0)
4 p.m. ET; SN, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours — Pius Suter — Mathieu Joseph
Alexandre Texier — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexey Toropchenko, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body)
Status report
Toropchenko, a forward, did not practice Friday in St. Louis because of soreness and was replaced on the fourth line by Texier, who was a healthy scratch in a 5-0 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.
Flames projected lineup
Matvei Gridin — Nazem Kadri — Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee — Morgan Frost — Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka
Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Samuel Honzek, Daniil Miromanov, Zayne Parekh
Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
The Flames did not practice Friday. … Bahl is questionable after taking a shot off the back of his helmet in the third period of a 5-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. If Bahl doesn’t play, Parekh, a rookie defenseman, could make his season debut.
