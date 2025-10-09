Projected Lineups for Flames vs Canucks – 10/09/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (1-0-0) at CANUCKS (0-0-0)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Joel Farabee — Nazem Kadri — Adam Klapka
Matvei Gridin — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Yegor Sharangovich
Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Samuel Honzek, Daniil Miromanov, Zayne Parekh
Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
The Flames did not have a morning skate in Vancouver after a 4-3 shootout win at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday and coach Ryan Huska said “we shall see” when asked about potential lineup changes, so Cooley could make his first start with the Flames after Wolf made 32 saves.
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Arshdeep Bains — Filip Chytil — Conor Garland
Evander Kane — Braeden Cootes — Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort — Elias Nils Pettersson
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Victor Mancini, Linus Karlsson
Injured: Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), P.O Joseph (lower body)
Status report
Blueger, a forward injured during the Canucks’ final preseason game Oct. 3, is expected to be out about one more week, general manager Patrik Allvin said. … Joseph, a defenseman, is “a little banged up” and could return sooner.
