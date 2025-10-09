Projected Lineups for Flames vs Canucks – 10/09/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (1-0-0) at CANUCKS (0-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Nazem Kadri — Adam Klapka

Matvei Gridin — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Yegor Sharangovich

Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Samuel Honzek, Daniil Miromanov, Zayne Parekh

Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flames did not have a morning skate in Vancouver after a 4-3 shootout win at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday and coach Ryan Huska said “we shall see” when asked about potential lineup changes, so Cooley could make his first start with the Flames after Wolf made 32 saves.

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains — Filip Chytil — Conor Garland

Evander Kane — Braeden Cootes — Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort — Elias Nils Pettersson

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Linus Karlsson

Injured: Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), P.O Joseph (lower body)

Status report

Blueger, a forward injured during the Canucks’ final preseason game Oct. 3, is expected to be out about one more week, general manager Patrik Allvin said. … Joseph, a defenseman, is “a little banged up” and could return sooner.

