Projected Lineups for Flames vs Oilers – 10/8/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (0-0-0) at OILERS (0-0-0)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1
Flames projected lineup
Joel Farabee — Nazem Kadri — Adam Klapka
Matvei Gridin — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Yegor Sharangovich
Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Samuel Honzek, Daniil Miromanov, Zayne Parekh
Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
Gridin, a first-round pick (No. 28) at the 2024 NHL Draft, will make his debut.
Latest for THW:
- Flames News & Rumours: Huberdeau, Gridin, Miromanov & More
- Flames Hurting Rebuild by Not Giving Young Players a Shot
- Kampf Among 12 Players On Waivers & Hunt, Schwindt, Solovyov Claimed
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Trent Frederic
Andrew Mangiapane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Matthew Savoie
Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — David Tomasek
Vasily Podkolzin — Noah Philp — Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Curtis Lazar
Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist)
Status report
With Hyman injured, Draisaitl will play on Edmonton’s top line. Hyman and Janmark, another forward, are starting the season on injured reserve; Walman, a defenseman, is day to day. … Tomasek and Howard will each make his NHL debut.
Latest for THW:
- Maple Leafs Must Dismantle Roster to Lure McDavid in 2028
- NHL Rumors: Cowan Out, Connor, Ekholm, Eichel Deals, Plus Roslovic’s News
- Edmonton Oilers’ All-Time Most Penalty-Filled Games