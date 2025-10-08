Projected Lineups for Flames vs Oilers – 10/8/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (0-0-0) at OILERS (0-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Nazem Kadri — Adam Klapka
Matvei Gridin — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Yegor Sharangovich

Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley

Scratched: Samuel Honzek, Daniil Miromanov, Zayne Parekh

Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

Gridin, a first-round pick (No. 28) at the 2024 NHL Draft, will make his debut. 

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Trent Frederic
Andrew Mangiapane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Matthew Savoie
Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — David Tomasek
Vasily Podkolzin — Noah Philp — Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Curtis Lazar

Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist)

Status report

With Hyman injured, Draisaitl will play on Edmonton’s top line. Hyman and Janmark, another forward, are starting the season on injured reserve; Walman, a defenseman, is day to day. … Tomasek and Howard will each make his NHL debut.

