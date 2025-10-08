Projected Lineups for Flames vs Oilers – 10/8/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (0-0-0) at OILERS (0-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Nazem Kadri — Adam Klapka

Matvei Gridin — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Yegor Sharangovich

Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Samuel Honzek, Daniil Miromanov, Zayne Parekh

Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

Gridin, a first-round pick (No. 28) at the 2024 NHL Draft, will make his debut.

Latest for THW:

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Trent Frederic

Andrew Mangiapane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Matthew Savoie

Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — David Tomasek

Vasily Podkolzin — Noah Philp — Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Curtis Lazar

Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist)

Status report

With Hyman injured, Draisaitl will play on Edmonton’s top line. Hyman and Janmark, another forward, are starting the season on injured reserve; Walman, a defenseman, is day to day. … Tomasek and Howard will each make his NHL debut.

Latest for THW: