Sabres News & Rumors: Goalie Shuffle, Injured Blue Line & Chances Up Front



The Buffalo Sabres are heading into the 2025-26 season with more questions than answers — at least early on. Injuries, waivers, and a few unexpected moves have already shaken the lineup, and head coach Lindy Ruff and the front office are facing the delicate task of balancing development, depth, and competitiveness. The preseason is over, and what looked like small bumps during training camp are now shaping the opening-night roster.

Buffalo fans have learned to expect growing pains, but there are also opportunities hidden among the setbacks. Young players will get their chance, veterans are being leaned on in new ways, and the team’s depth — long a point of concern — will be tested immediately. It’s a season that starts with uncertainty but carries the potential for progress if the right pieces step up.

Item 1: Goalie Shuffle: Georgiev Waived, Luukkonen Sidelined

The Sabres’ crease has become a carousel before the season even begins. Ruff confirmed that Alexandar Georgiev will be placed on waivers after a shaky camp that didn’t convince the coaching staff he was ready to be part of the NHL roster. The move comes even though Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, the team’s expected No. 1 goalie, was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body issue.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Buffalo tried to cover the gap by claiming Colten Ellis off waivers from the Blues. The 24-year-old had a solid year in the American Hockey League (AHL) and will likely begin his Sabres tenure with the Rochester Americans, but the organization sees him as insurance in case Luukkonen’s recovery drags on. For now, Alex Lyon looks like the likely starter on opening night against the New York Rangers.

It’s a messy situation. Ruff admitted they’ll be “extremely cautious” with Luukkonen, who’s coming off a 2024-25 campaign where he appeared in 55 games. The hope is that this is a short-term setback, not another chapter in his long line of frustrating interruptions.

Item 2: Blue Line Banged Up Before Opening Night

The Sabres’ defense corps is already taking heavy fire. Owen Power, Michael Kesselring, and Mattias Samuelsson all landed on injured reserve this week, leaving Rasmus Dahlin and Bowen Byram to carry huge minutes to start the season.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Power’s injury — officially called a strain — is the most concerning. After his breakout 40-point season, Buffalo was counting on him to keep growing into a reliable two-way presence. Ruff hasn’t said exactly how long he’ll be out, but it’s clear he won’t be ready for the opener. Kesselring is week-to-week with an undisclosed issue, while Samuelsson skated in a non-contact jersey Monday, suggesting he’s close but not quite there.

The early injuries open the door for Jacob Bryson and Ryan Johnson, who will both get a chance to show they can handle regular NHL duty. The Sabres have spent years trying to stabilize their blue line — and already, that plan’s being tested before Game 1.

Item 3: Greenway and Meyer Injuries Create New Chances

Up front, Jordan Greenway’s lower-body injury has him sidelined for at least opening night, and possibly beyond. The 28-year-old winger had been penciled into a middle-six role and was expected to see time on the second power-play unit. With him out, Josh Doan and Mason Geertsen might see more ice time, and Ruff hinted that Doan might get an early shot in a bottom-six role. How well these depth players handle the responsibility could shape Buffalo’s early-season rotation.

Josh Doan, when he played in Utah. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, veteran forward Carson Meyer (knee) also went to injured reserve and won’t see the ice for a bit. Meyer’s experience will be valuable once he returns, but in the meantime, it’s another chance for the younger forwards to show they belong at the NHL level. Injuries might be frustrating, but they also give the Sabres an early glimpse of the team’s depth and potential breakout candidates.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

Buffalo opens its season Thursday night against the Rangers, and the club enters play with a mix of hope and caution. The goalie situation will be monitored closely, the blue line will be stretched, and forwards are being asked to adapt quickly to new roles.

The early-season challenges could reveal which young players are ready to step into larger roles and how well the veterans can anchor a roster that has been put to the test before it even hits the ice for real games. The Sabres’ path to progress isn’t clean or easy — but if they can navigate these first few weeks, they may find a foundation to build on for the long haul.