Projected Lineups for Kings vs Golden Knights – 10/8/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Joel Armia

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate following their season opener Tuesday, a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Los Angeles. … Forsberg is expected to make his Kings debut after signing a two-year contract with them on July 1.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mitch Marner

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: None

Status report

The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate. … Dorofeyev is considered a game-time decision but is expected to play after missing the last five preseason games with an undisclosed injury; he led Vegas last season with 35 goals … Marner, Sissons and Lauzon will each make his Golden Knights debut.

