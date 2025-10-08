Projected Lineups for Kings vs Golden Knights – 10/8/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (0-1-0) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (0-0-0)
10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Joel Armia
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate following their season opener Tuesday, a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Los Angeles. … Forsberg is expected to make his Kings debut after signing a two-year contract with them on July 1.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mitch Marner
Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Cole Reinhardt
Injured: None
Status report
The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate. … Dorofeyev is considered a game-time decision but is expected to play after missing the last five preseason games with an undisclosed injury; he led Vegas last season with 35 goals … Marner, Sissons and Lauzon will each make his Golden Knights debut.
