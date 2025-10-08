NHL Rumors: Cowan Out, Connor, Ekholm, Eichel Deals, Plus Roslovic’s News

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Winnipeg Jets are signing Kyle Connor, the Vegas Golden Knights are close on Jack Eichel, and the Edmonton Oilers have inked Mattias Eklholm to a new contract. How did all these deals come together, and who might be next? Could it be UFA Jack Roslovic? Finally, despite a strong preseason, Easton Cowan won’t be in the lineup for the Toronto Maple Leafs on opening night.

Easton Cowan Scratched for Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube confirmed that rookie forward Easton Cowan will be scratched for tonight’s season opener between the Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. This comes as a bit of a surprise considering the praise Cowan got during preseason and that he was trending toward being on the opening-night roster.

“He’s up here with us, we’re happy about that. He’s here,” Beurbe said.

Eichel Deal is Close with Vegas

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Eichel are engaged in ongoing contract extension talks, with an extension nearing completion. Eichel doesn’t want to go anywhere, and the sides are looking at an eight-year deal.

LeBrun notes, “In the meantime, they’ve just got to get to the right average annual value. And I’m told that the Kaprizov deal, the McDavid deal, those are not big impacts in this conversation. They’re focused on where they need to go and the two sides hope to get something done at some point.”

The Eichel deal is important for the Golden Knights, who had made signing him before the season started a priority. There is still time, as the Golden Knights play the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

Kyle Connor Signs with the Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have put the finishing touches on what is expected to be a record-setting extension for star winger Kyle Connor, reportedly valued at eight years for $96 million ($12 million AAV).

Earlier reports from Chris Johnston suggested a seven-year deal at $12.75 million, but it is believed the two sides finalized an eight-year deal. TSN’s Darren Dreger reports, “$55 million in salary. $41 mil in signing bonus over 8 years.”

Ekholm Inks a New Short-Term Deal with the Oilers

Following the news of Connor McDavid and Jake Walman both re-signing with the organization, the Edmonton Oilers announced a three-year extension for Mattias Ekholm. Ekholm’s new contract includes a no-move clause and a $2 million signing bonus in the first year, paired with his base salary. For the following two years, he will carry a $4 million base salary each season.

The deal keeps a top-pairing blueliner in Edmonton for the next four seasons, providing both security for the player and manageable cap planning for the Oilers. Essentially, Walman and Ekholm swapped cap hits when the rising salary cap is taken into consideration. This season, they account for 9.8% of a $95.5 million cap. Next season, they’ll account for around 10.5% of a $104 million cap.

Jack Roslovic Still Skating in Columbus Amid Trade Speculation

Reports from several sources indicate that Jack Roslovic continues to skate with the Columbus Blue Jackets, even as rumors swirl about his future. Several teams are reportedly keeping an eye on potential opportunities to acquire him, but for some reason, a deal hasn’t materialized. He had some bonafide offers early in the offseason but those have gone away.

Roslovic is reportedly not going to cave on his asking price per season and is waiting until a team comes to him and reaches a point where he’s comfortable. Following a 22-goal season, speculation is that he knows what his value is.

Chris Johnston said, “…as time went on, interest started to slow down. He’s staying patient, sticking to his belief in his value here.”

Among the teams reportedly interested are the Minnesota Wild. Johnston added. “I think it’s only a matter of time before something happens with Roslovic.”

