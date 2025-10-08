Winnipeg Jets Sign Kyle Connor to an 8-Year Contract Extension

The Winnipeg Jets and forward Kyle Connor have agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth $96 million that carries an average annual value (AAV) of $12 million. The contract also carries a full no-move clause and signing bonuses. According to Darren Dreger, the deal pays $55 million in salary and $41 million in signing bonuses.

Connor, 28, is the Jets’ best goal scorer and now has the chance to become the franchise’s all-time leader in goals. With this new deal, Winnipeg now has Connor Hellebuyck, Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey, and Connor all signed long-term.

Connor Now Signed Through 2033-34

It feels strange to say, but Connor is now locked in until the 2033-34 season. The Jets have done a strong job keeping their core together, signing their key players to long-term deals. They’ve given themselves at least the next five years to stay competitive and keep their Stanley Cup window open.

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Connor will be a huge part of that. As mentioned, he’s the team’s best goal scorer and one of the most consistent in the league. Last season, he scored 41 goals and 56 assists for 97 points in 82 games. His career-high in goals came in 2021-22 when he tallied 47 in 79 games. Over his career, he has registered 284 goals and 298 assists for 582 points in 613 games. He’s been outstanding throughout his nine NHL seasons.

It’s not unrealistic to think Connor could hit 50 or even 55 goals at some point, especially now that he’s in his prime. The Jets are locking up one of the league’s elite goal scorers for just $*** million, which is excellent value for a player of his caliber.