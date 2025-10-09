Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Sharks – 10/09/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (0-0-1) at SHARKS (0-0-0)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mitch Marner
Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Adin Hill
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Cole Reinhardt
Injured: None
Status report
The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate; Schmid could make his first start of the season after Hill played in their 6-5 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- Analyzing the Golden Knights’ Long-Term Extension With Jack Eichel
- Kings Defeat Golden Knights in the Shootout, 6-5
- Vegas Golden Knights Extend Jack Eichel to 8-Year Contract
Sharks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves
Nick Leddy — John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Dmitry Orlov — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson
Injured: Jack Thompson (lower body), Egor Afanasyev (lower body)
Status report
Kurashev, Skinner, Gaudette, Reaves, Klingberg, Orlov, Leddy and Nedeljkovic will each make his Sharks debut… Thompson and Afanasyev were each injured in the preseason.
Latest for THW:
- Sharks Could Have Gone Even Younger With Opening Night Roster
- Best NHL Players by Age in 2025–26
- Looking Back on Playing Career of Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm