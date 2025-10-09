Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Sharks – 10/09/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (0-0-1) at SHARKS (0-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mitch Marner
Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid
Adin Hill

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: None

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate; Schmid could make his first start of the season after Hill played in their 6-5 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Sharks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves

Nick Leddy — John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Dmitry Orlov — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson

Injured: Jack Thompson (lower body), Egor Afanasyev (lower body)

Status report

Kurashev, Skinner, Gaudette, Reaves, Klingberg, Orlov, Leddy and Nedeljkovic will each make his Sharks debut… Thompson and Afanasyev were each injured in the preseason.

