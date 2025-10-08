Vegas Golden Knights Extend Jack Eichel to 8-Year Contract

A few hours before their season-opening puck drop, the Vegas Golden Knights got an essential task on their to-do list out of the way. Jack Eichel is locked up in Sin City through the 2033–34 campaign, signing an eight-year extension worth $13.5 million per season.

Jack Eichel 8 x $13.5M extension in Vegas — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 8, 2025

With the league’s rising salary cap, Eichel’s monster contract is justified. In 77 games last season, he recorded 28 goals and 66 assists for 94 points—on pace for the century mark had he played a full 82. He was the most valuable player on a Golden Knights squad that took home a Pacific Division title.

In recent seasons, Eichel has become very well-rounded. He finished fifth in Selke Trophy voting in 2024–25 as the NHL’s top defensive forward while also having a significant offensive presence. Dynamic in all three zones, the 28-year-old center is one of the most complete players in the game.

Eichel led the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup in 2023, but he’ll be looking for more over the next nine seasons. After adding Mitch Marner in free agency, Vegas has about as good a chance as anyone to call Lord Stanley theirs in the summer. With the team’s alternate captain secured, long-term optimism should rise.