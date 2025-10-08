Edmonton Oilers Extend Mattias Ekholm to 3-Year Contract

Following Connor McDavid’s two-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers, the floodgates have opened. After getting defenceman Jake Walman locked into a seven-year extension, fellow defender Mattias Ekholm signed a three-year pact on Oct. 8, right before the team’s season-opener. The 35-year-old will make $4 million annually, starting in 2026–27.

The #Oilers have signed defenceman Mattias Ekholm to a three-year contract extension with an AAV of $4 million. pic.twitter.com/pl0NzodiFB — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 8, 2025

Though injuries held him back last season, Ekholm is still a key member of the Oilers’ blue line. Since arriving in Oil Country at the trade deadline in 2022–23, he has suited up in 165 games, recording 92 points and a plus-83 rating. He and top-pairing partner Evan Bouchard have formed an excellent duo, outscoring teams 149–92 (61.83% goal share) at 5-on-5 over the past three regular seasons, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Ekholm may start to decline as he nears his 40s, but the Oilers would have been foolish to let him test the open market. A perfect two-way complement to Edmonton’s top four, it’s a good thing for their championship hopes that he’ll remain under team control through the 2028–29 campaign.