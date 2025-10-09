Maple Leafs Score 3 in the Third To Beat Canadiens 5-2

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens kicked off yet another season against each other. As both teams enter their 2025-26 season, there is a lot of pressure on both sides to have a better year than they did last season. It’s great for the rivalry, but also for the NHL, when both Original Six teams are competitive and making the playoffs.

Game Recap

1st Period

As the puck dropped on the new season, it didn’t take long for the Maple Leafs to get on the board. Just a minute into the game, John Tavares found William Nylander, who threw the puck on net and was tipped in by Bobby McMann to give his team an early 1-0 lead. After the goal, the physicality picked up, and just under five minutes in, the Canadiens took a penalty, sending Toronto to their first power play (PP) of the season.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, Oliver Kapanen picked off a pass and beat Anthony Stolarz for his first career goal, tying the game 1-1. The score stayed that way as Montreal went on their first power play of the season. The first period ended tied 1-1, with the Canadiens outshooting the Maple Leafs 11-7.

2nd Period

The Canadiens struck early in the second, just a minute and a half in, on a goal by Zach Bolduc. The Maple Leafs didn’t roll over, though. They battled back, and Calle Jarnkrok found the back of the net on a rebound to tie it 2-2. Most of the second period was your typical middle frame, but it lacked that opening night energy. Up until Matthew Knies took a penalty with 6:22 remaining, it was a fairly slow period.

The last five minutes had a bit more pace, but ultimately, it ended tied 2-2, with Montreal still leading in shots 22-19.

3rd Period

The third started with both teams pushing hard for the go-ahead goal. About three minutes in, Maple Leafs fans suddenly started cheering because the Toronto Blue Jays took a 4-1 lead against the Yankees in the ALDS. That led to a “Let’s Go Blue Jays” chant, which, honestly, was the loudest the crowd had been since Jarnkrok’s goal.

Just seconds after that, Auston Matthews blocked a shot and went to the bench in pain. Luckily, he wasn’t gone long. After Ivan Demidov took an offensive zone penalty, Matthews returned to the ice for the power play.

Toronto’s power play couldn’t capitalize, and the game stayed tied at two. But not for long. Matias Maccelli found Knies on a partial breakaway, and although he didn’t score, he stayed with the play. The puck bounced out front to Morgan Rielly, who buried it from the slot to give his club a 3-2 lead.

The Maple Leafs held onto that lead throughout the third. Sam Montembeault was pulled with just under two minutes left, and Toronto sealed it with a Matthews empty-net goal on a lead pass from Nylander. The Canadiens pulled their goalie again after that, and Nylander added his first of the season to make it 5-2, giving Toronto their first win of the season.