Projected Lineups for Kings vs Wild – 10/13/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Minnesota Wild at the Grand Casino Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (1-2-0) at WILD (1-1-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNW, FDSNWI
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Alex Laferriere
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)
Status report
The Kings held an optional skate.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Matthew Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Vladimir Tarasenko
Yakov Trenin — Ryan Hartman — Marcus Foligno
Liam Ohgren — Danila Yurov — Vinnie Hinostroza
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Zeev Buium — Jared Spurgeon
Jacob Middleton — Zack Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight, David Jiricek
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back)
Status report
Yurov, 21, will make his NHL debut after spending the past five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League.
