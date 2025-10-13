Projected Lineups for Kings vs Wild – 10/13/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Minnesota Wild at the Grand Casino Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (1-2-0) at WILD (1-1-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNW, FDSNWI

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Alex Laferriere

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Status report

The Kings held an optional skate.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Matthew Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Vladimir Tarasenko

Yakov Trenin — Ryan Hartman — Marcus Foligno

Liam Ohgren — Danila Yurov — Vinnie Hinostroza



Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Zeev Buium — Jared Spurgeon

Jacob Middleton — Zack Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight, David Jiricek

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back)

Status report

Yurov, 21, will make his NHL debut after spending the past five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League.

