Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Blackhawks – 10/13/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (1-1-0) at BLACKHAWKS (0-2-1)
8:30 p.m. ET; Utah16; CHSN
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Jack McBain — Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto
Michael Carcone — Barrett Hayton — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino
Nate Schmidt — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Dmitri Simashev
Vitek Vanecek
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Liam O’Brien (lower body)
Status report
Durzi, a defenseman, is expected to miss four weeks after he was injured during a 3-2 overtime win at the Nashville Predators on Saturday … Hayton (lower body) is expected to play but will be a game-time decision.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Mammoth’s 3-2 OT Win Over Predators
- Utah Mammoth Defeat the Nashville Predators in Overtime
- Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Predators – 10/11/25
Blackhawks projected lineup
Colton Dach — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato — Ryan Greene — Ilya Mikheyev
Nick Foligno — Jason Dickinson — Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — Louis Crevier
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Artyom Levshunov, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)
Status report
Dickinson (upper body) is likely to return after missing a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- Which NHL Teams Will Be Frontrunners for Gavin McKenna in the 2026 Draft?
- 5 Takeaways From Blackhawks’ Centennial Home-Opener Celebration
- Canadiens Defeat Blackhawks 3-2 in Thrilling Original Six Matchup