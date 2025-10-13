Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Blackhawks – 10/13/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (1-1-0) at BLACKHAWKS (0-2-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; Utah16; CHSN

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Jack McBain — Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto

Michael Carcone — Barrett Hayton — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino

Nate Schmidt — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Dmitri Simashev

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Liam O’Brien (lower body)

Status report

Durzi, a defenseman, is expected to miss four weeks after he was injured during a 3-2 overtime win at the Nashville Predators on Saturday … Hayton (lower body) is expected to play but will be a game-time decision.

Latest for THW:

Blackhawks projected lineup

Colton Dach — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato — Ryan Greene — Ilya Mikheyev

Nick Foligno — Jason Dickinson — Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser — Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Artyom Levshunov, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)

Status report

Dickinson (upper body) is likely to return after missing a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Latest for THW: