Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Predators – 10/11/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (0-1-0) at PREDATORS (1-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Jack McBain — Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto

Andrew Agozzino — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino

Nate Schmidt — Sean Durzi

Ian Cole — Dmitri Simashev

Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Liam O’Brien (lower body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Status report

The Mammoth will dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 2-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Brady Martin — Ryan O’Reilly

Steven Stamkos — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Tyson Jost

Adam Wilsby — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Nick Blankenburg, Joakim Kemell

Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Status report

Evangelista will make his season debut after signing a two-year, $6 million contract on Oct. 4. Hague, a defenseman, participated in the Predators’ optional morning skate but will not play.

