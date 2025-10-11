Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Predators – 10/11/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (0-1-0) at PREDATORS (1-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Jack McBain — Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto
Andrew Agozzino — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino
Nate Schmidt — Sean Durzi
Ian Cole — Dmitri Simashev
Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Liam O’Brien (lower body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Status report
The Mammoth will dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 2-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Mammoth’s 2-1 Loss to Avalanche
- Avalanche Hold Off Mammoth for 2-1 Win
- Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Avalanche – 10/09/25
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Brady Martin — Ryan O’Reilly
Steven Stamkos — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Tyson Jost
Adam Wilsby — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Nick Blankenburg, Joakim Kemell
Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)
Status report
Evangelista will make his season debut after signing a two-year, $6 million contract on Oct. 4. Hague, a defenseman, participated in the Predators’ optional morning skate but will not play.
Latest for THW:
- Predators Outlast Blue Jackets 2-1 in Season Opener
- Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Predators – 10/09/25
- How Joakim Kemell’s Liiga Habits Translate to the Predators’ Middle Six