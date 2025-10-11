Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Oilers – 10/11/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Edmonton Oilers at the Rogers Place today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (1-0-0) at OILERS (0-0-1)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Arshdeep Bains — Filip Chytil — Conor Garland
Evander Kane — Braeden Cootes — Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort — Elias Pettersson
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Victor Mancini
Injured: Teddy Blueger (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body)
Status report
The Canucks are expected to dress the same lineup they deployed in a season-opening 5-1 victory against the Calgary Flames on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Canucks News & Rumours: Foote’s Start, Kane’s Homecoming & Hughes’ Norris
- Canucks’ Youth Movement Is Taking Hold
- Chytil & Demko Lead Canucks to 5-1 Win Over the Flames
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Trent Frederic
Andrew Mangiapane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Matthew Savoie
Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — David Tomasek
Vasily Podkolzin — Noah Philp — Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher
Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
Nurse will play after missing practice Friday because of an illness. … The Oilers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 season-opening shootout loss to the Flames on Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- Mattias Janmark May Have Played His Last Game for the Edmonton Oilers
- Oilers Targeting Tuch, Hertl Trade Requst & More NHL Rumors
- Ekholm Extension Not the Steal Oilers Fans Are Making it Out to Be