Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Oilers – 10/11/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Edmonton Oilers at the Rogers Place today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (1-0-0) at OILERS (0-0-1)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains — Filip Chytil — Conor Garland

Evander Kane — Braeden Cootes — Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort — Elias Pettersson

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Victor Mancini

Injured: Teddy Blueger (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks are expected to dress the same lineup they deployed in a season-opening 5-1 victory against the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Trent Frederic

Andrew Mangiapane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Matthew Savoie

Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — David Tomasek

Vasily Podkolzin — Noah Philp — Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher

Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

Nurse will play after missing practice Friday because of an illness. … The Oilers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 season-opening shootout loss to the Flames on Wednesday.

