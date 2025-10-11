Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Penguins – 10/11/25

The New York Rangers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (1-1-0) at PENGUINS (2-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — J.T. Miller — Conor Sheary

Juuso Parssinen — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body)

Status report

Trocheck, a forward, is week to week after being injured in the second period of a 4-0 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. … Zibanejad will return to center after playing the first two games at right wing on the Rangers’ first line.

Penguins projected lineup

Ville Koivunen — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell

Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau

Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Filip Hallander

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Caleb Jones — Harrison Brunicke

Arturs Silovs

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)

Status report

Rust, normally first-line right wing, participated in an optional morning skate and is close to returning after missing the first two games, Penguins coach Dan Muse said. … Silovs will start for the second time this season; he made 25 saves in a season-opening 3-0 win at the Rangers on Tuesday.

