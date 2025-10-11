Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Penguins – 10/11/25

The New York Rangers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (1-1-0) at PENGUINS (2-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — J.T. Miller — Conor Sheary
Juuso Parssinen — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body)
Status report
Trocheck, a forward, is week to week after being injured in the second period of a 4-0 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. … Zibanejad will return to center after playing the first two games at right wing on the Rangers’ first line.
Penguins projected lineup
Ville Koivunen — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau
Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Filip Hallander
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Caleb Jones — Harrison Brunicke
Arturs Silovs
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton
Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)
Status report
Rust, normally first-line right wing, participated in an optional morning skate and is close to returning after missing the first two games, Penguins coach Dan Muse said. … Silovs will start for the second time this season; he made 25 saves in a season-opening 3-0 win at the Rangers on Tuesday.
