Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Sabres – 10/09/25

The New York Rangers take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (0-1-0) at SABRES (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Will Cuylle — J.T. Miller — Mika Zibanejad
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Jusso Parssinen, Matthew Robertson

Injured: None

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate.

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson — Josh Norris — Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker — Jiri Kulich — Alex Tuch
Jack Quinn — Ryan McLeod — Josh Doan
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Justin Danforth

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Jacob Bryson — Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson — Conor Timmins

Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis

Scratched: Tyson Kozak, Ryan Johnson, Mason Geertsen

Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Power and Samuelsson are each expected to play after missing some time during training camp because of injury.

