Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Sabres – 10/09/25

The New York Rangers take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (0-1-0) at SABRES (0-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Will Cuylle — J.T. Miller — Mika Zibanejad
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Jusso Parssinen, Matthew Robertson
Injured: None
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate.
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson — Josh Norris — Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker — Jiri Kulich — Alex Tuch
Jack Quinn — Ryan McLeod — Josh Doan
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Justin Danforth
Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Jacob Bryson — Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson — Conor Timmins
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Tyson Kozak, Ryan Johnson, Mason Geertsen
Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Power and Samuelsson are each expected to play after missing some time during training camp because of injury.
