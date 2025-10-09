Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Sabres – 10/09/25

The New York Rangers take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (0-1-0) at SABRES (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Will Cuylle — J.T. Miller — Mika Zibanejad

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Jusso Parssinen, Matthew Robertson

Injured: None

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate.

Latest for THW:

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson — Josh Norris — Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker — Jiri Kulich — Alex Tuch

Jack Quinn — Ryan McLeod — Josh Doan

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Justin Danforth

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin

Jacob Bryson — Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson — Conor Timmins

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Tyson Kozak, Ryan Johnson, Mason Geertsen

Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Power and Samuelsson are each expected to play after missing some time during training camp because of injury.

Latest for THW: