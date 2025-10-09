Young Canadiens Show Their Potential in Opening-Night Loss

The Montreal Canadiens might not have opened their season the way they hoped, falling 5–2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs, but there were encouraging signs all over the ice. A few young players stepped up, a new arrival found the back of the net, and their goaltender looked steady even in defeat. Sometimes, it’s not the result that tells the story — it’s the details inside the game.

Even with the early setback, there was plenty to like about Montreal’s opening night effort. Head coach Martin St. Louis emphasized hunger and urgency throughout training camp, and it was evident in the way his team competed. New Habs Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc showed some jump and confidence, while Sam Montembeault looked focused (as always) in the crease. The Canadiens are still a maturing team; yet, their effort and general game suggest they are a team that’s ready to make the postseason yet again.

Oliver Kapanen Breaks Through with a Shorthanded Gem

It didn’t take long for Oliver Kapanen to make an impression. The 22-year-old Finn scored his first NHL goal — and did it shorthanded — midway through the opening period. It was a beauty off the rush, the kind of confident finish that suggests he’s adjusting quickly to NHL pace.

Kapanen earned his spot out of training camp and started the season on Montreal’s third line, but that role could change if he keeps up this kind of energy. He’s not just playing to stay in the lineup — he seems to be playing to move up it. After putting up 35 points in 36 games with Timra in the Swedish Hockey League last season, he’s shown he can produce when given responsibility. Wednesday night was an early sign he plans to do the same here.

Zachary Bolduc Scores in His Canadiens Debut

Another newcomer, Bolduc, wasted no time making his mark in Montreal. Acquired from the St. Louis Blues during the offseason, the 22-year-old forward scored his first goal in a Canadiens sweater — a rebound finish off a Brendan Gallagher shot that briefly gave Montreal a 2–1 lead early in the second period.

What’s more encouraging is where Bolduc is playing. He opened the season on the top power-play unit alongside Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and rookie defenseman Lane Hutson, elite company for a player still getting his bearings in a new city. If Bolduc can hold that spot, he’s got a real shot at surpassing the 19 goals and 36 points he put up last season with the Blues. He looks like a player who’s hungry for a larger role.

Sam Montembeault Steady in Defeat

Montembeault deserved a better fate. He stopped 22 of 25 shots, and without two late empty-netters, the final score would’ve looked far more respectable. Montembeault was calm, composed, and gave his team a chance — just what you want from your starter in Game 1.

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After a breakout season that saw him collect 31 wins with a 2.82 goals against average, Montembeault looks ready to take another step. The Canadiens’ young roster still has learning to do, but the man in net gives them a chance every night. His poise could be a stabilizing force as the team grows.

Young Canadiens Show Signs of Growth

Despite the loss, Montreal’s opener showed the shape of something promising: youth, speed, and growing chemistry. Players like Kapanen and Bolduc are bringing energy and enthusiasm, while Montembeault provides the backbone. The team’s challenge now is consistency — learning how to turn good moments into full, winning efforts.

St. Louis saw the positives, too. “We spent a lot of time in the offensive zone,” he said. “We just need to shoot a little more, but I liked our intentions.” That sums it up neatly — this young team is learning how to turn good habits into results. Even Hutson, who lost his stick on the go-ahead goal, took accountability and focused on improvement. “We had enough chances,” he said. “I’ve got to be better.”

That kind of honest reflection, paired with visible progress, is what early-season growth looks like. It’s still a work in progress, but the signs are pointing in the right direction.

What’s Next for the Canadiens?

The Canadiens are right back at it tonight as they slide into Detroit for the second half of a back-to-back. If they bring the same energy and intensity they showed in Toronto, they’ll give themselves a real chance for a better result against the Red Wings. Montreal actually held a 31–27 edge in shots, and there were long stretches where their pressure tilted the ice.

It’s early days, but there’s an unmistakable sense that this Canadiens team is starting to turn the corner. The young players are arriving, the goaltending is steady, and the belief is building again in Montreal.