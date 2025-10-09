Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Penguins – 10/09/25

The New York Islanders take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (0-0-0) at PENGUINS (1-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman
Maxim Shabanov — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Duclair — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov
Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Marc Gatcomb, Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut.
Latest for THW:
- Best NHL Players by Age in 2025–26
- Revisiting the Islanders & Avalanche Devon Toews Trade
- Every NHL Team’s Longest-Tenured Player
Penguins projected lineup
Ville Koivunen — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau
Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Filip Hallander
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Caleb Jones — Harrison Brunicke
Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton
Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)
Status report
Rust, normally first-line right wing for Pittsburgh, returned to practice in a full capacity Wednesday but is not expected to play. … Jarry will start for the Penguins in their home opener after Silovs made 25 saves in a 3-0 win at the New York Rangers on Tuesday. … Hallander will make his season debut, replacing Tomasino on the third line.
Latest for THW:
- Penguins Look to Build Off Season-Opening Win in Matchup Against Islanders
- 3 Keys to a Penguins Win Over the Islanders
- Canadiens Preparing for Early Blockbuster Deal