Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Penguins – 10/09/25

The New York Islanders take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (0-0-0) at PENGUINS (1-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman

Maxim Shabanov — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov

Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Marc Gatcomb, Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut.

Penguins projected lineup

Ville Koivunen — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell

Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau

Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Filip Hallander

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Caleb Jones — Harrison Brunicke

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)

Status report

Rust, normally first-line right wing for Pittsburgh, returned to practice in a full capacity Wednesday but is not expected to play. … Jarry will start for the Penguins in their home opener after Silovs made 25 saves in a 3-0 win at the New York Rangers on Tuesday. … Hallander will make his season debut, replacing Tomasino on the third line.

