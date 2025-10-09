Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Panthers – 10/09/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (0-0-0) at PANTHERS (1-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Christian Dvorak — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov

Owen Tippett — Trevor Zegras — Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Nick Seeler — Travis Sanheim

Adam Ginning — Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Jett Luchanko, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Cam York (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich — Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Luke Kunin — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Danill Tarasov

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee)

Status report

Reinhart will play after being hit in the face by a cleared puck during a season-opening 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday; the forward required stitches and missed practice Wednesday.

