Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Panthers – 10/09/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (0-0-0) at PANTHERS (1-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Christian Dvorak — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Owen Tippett — Trevor Zegras — Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler — Travis Sanheim
Adam Ginning — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Jett Luchanko, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Cam York (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich — Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Luke Kunin — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov — Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Danill Tarasov
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee)
Status report
Reinhart will play after being hit in the face by a cleared puck during a season-opening 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday; the forward required stitches and missed practice Wednesday.
