Flyers News & Rumors: Rookies Sitting, Vladař 1A & More

Opening night for the Philadelphia Flyers‘ 2025–26 season has arrived. In this edition of Flyers News & Rumors, we’ll look at a few interesting lineup decisions for the team’s first game and check in on their 2025 NHL Draft class.

Flyers’ Rookies Sitting vs. Panthers

Two rookies made the Flyers’ opening night roster: Nikita Grebenkin and Jett Luchanko. But neither will be playing against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 9. Instead, veterans Nicolas Deslauriers and Rodrigo Abols are suiting up. Per PHLY‘s Charlie O’Connor, below were the team’s morning skate lines:

Lines at morning skate:



Dvorak – Couturier – Michkov

Tippett – Zegras – Konecny

Foerster – Cates – Brink

Deslauriers – Abols – Hathaway



They've mixed up the D pairs a bit but looks like Zamula and Juulsen are definitely in. — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) October 9, 2025

The assumption is that, should they remain on the roster long-term, Grebenkin and Luchanko will sub in and out depending on the game. Still, for some fans, it’s hard to justify a rebuilding team playing someone like Deslauriers over two young players who had a superior training camp and preseason.

Against a gritty Panthers club, it’s possible that head coach Rick Tocchet wants to set a physical tone and will actually prefer the two rookies in most games. He told NBC Sports Philadelphia‘s Jordan Hall, when asked about getting Luchanko in the lineup, “We’ve got to figure that out. But the first couple of weeks, we’ll see how it goes down.”

Related: Flyers’ Rick Tocchet Hire: Glass-Half-Full, Half-Empty Arguments

General manager Daniel Brière spoke on the matter, too. “When we discuss Jett, the whole time, it’s about his development. He’s a big part of the future, and we’re always keeping that in the back of our mind.”

Jett Luchanko, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Luchanko can be sent down to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) if the Flyers don’t see him as a regular fit this season. He will get first-line usage with the Guelph Storm and most likely earn a roster spot on Team Canada’s World Junior Championship squad for a second consecutive tournament.

Grebenkin, meanwhile, has a bit more flexibility. The Flyers can send him down to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League (AHL), but also call him up as they please. The 22-year-old left-winger, on a team weak at that position, should get a few looks, though.

Vladař Gets the Nod in Flyers’ Season Debut

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise—he was the better netminder during the preseason (.875 save percentage, 2.32 goals-against average). But Dan Vladař, a free-agent pickup on July 1, is getting the start against Florida. Despite only 12 goalies suiting up for more games than him since Jan. 18, 2024, Samuel Ersson will be the backup.

Tocchet on why Vladar gets the Game 1 start over Ersson: "Well, Sam could have played. It's just that you have to pick a goalie. So we decided to go Vladar, and then we'll go from there." — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) October 9, 2025

Obviously, nothing is set in stone, which Tocchet made clear in the quote above. But at least for right now, Vladař is the starting preference.

Perhaps this sticks, and it maximizes the potential of both goaltenders. Thrust into a full-time starter role 20 months ago, Ersson may be glad that there’s finally someone else the team has faith in. A relaxed workload and improved defensive structure could be the key to unlocking the 25-year-old’s upside.

For the first time in a while, there’s competition to be the “1A” in Philadelphia. Out of necessity, it was Ersson over the past two seasons. Now, the team can hope for a healthy battle between the pipes. At the very least, this should be an improvement on 2024–25—the Flyers had the NHL’s worst team save percentage of the 21st century, according to QuantHockey’s data.

The Flyers’ season might just be getting underway, but all of their picks from the 2025 NHL Draft have made their 2025–26 debuts. Let’s take a look at the numbers:

Porter Martone, RW, Michigan State University (NCAA) – Selected 6 th : One game played, one goal, one assist, two points

: One game played, one goal, one assist, two points Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL) – Selected 12 th : Three games played, one goal, two assists, three points

: Three games played, one goal, two assists, three points Carter Amico, RD, Boston University (NCAA) – Selected 38 th : One game played, zero goals, zero assists, zero points

: One game played, zero goals, zero assists, zero points Jack Murtagh, LW, Boston University (NCAA) – Selected 40 th : One game played, zero goals, zero assists, zero points

: One game played, zero goals, zero assists, zero points Shane Vansaghi, RW, Michigan State University (NCAA) – Selected 48 th : One game played, zero goals, zero assists, zero points

: One game played, zero goals, zero assists, zero points Matthew Gard, C, Red Deer Rebels (WHL) – Selected 57 th : Four games played, two goals, zero assists, two points

: Four games played, two goals, zero assists, two points Max Westergård, LW, Frölunda HC (U20 Nationell, SHL) – Selected 132 nd : Five games played, three goals, eight assists, 11 points in U20 Nationell; Four games played, zero goals, zero assists, zero points in SHL

: Five games played, three goals, eight assists, 11 points in U20 Nationell; Four games played, zero goals, zero assists, zero points in SHL Luke Vlooswyk, RD, Red Deer Rebels (WHL) – Selected 157 th : Four games played, zero goals, one assist, one point

: Four games played, zero goals, one assist, one point Nathan Quinn, C, Québec Remparts (QMJHL) – Selected 164th: Six games played, four goals, three assists, seven points

So far, everything is what you’d expect. Porter Martone had an excellent NCAA debut, potting a goal on his first shift. Jack Nesbitt has been on the Windsor Spitfires’ top line, serving as a complementary center to the team’s dominant wingers.

One standout in the numbers game is Max Westergård, whom I personally ranked as a borderline second-round prospect. At over two points per game in Sweden’s top junior league, it may not be long before he’s playing in the demanding Swedish Hockey League (SHL) full-time. Mind you, he turned 18 years old in September.

Flyers hockey is officially back. Keep up with The Hockey Writers for fun stats and updates on the team, prospects, and more!