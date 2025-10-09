Projected Lineups for Senators vs Lightning – 10/09/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (0-0-0) at LIGHTNING (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSB5, RDSI

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Michael Amadio

Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins — Lars Eller — Olle Lycksell

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Donovan Sebrango — Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Jordan Spence, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Drake Batherson (undisclosed), Tyler Kleven (undisclosed)

Status report

Batherson, a forward, skated on Wednesday but remains day to day. … Kleven, a defenseman, will not play on the Senators’ two-game road trip.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves

Mitchell Chaffee — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Curtis Douglas — Pontus Holmberg — Conor Geekie

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body)

Suspended: J.J. Moser

Status report

Moser, a defenseman, will serve the first of a two-game suspension for roughing Florida Panthers forward Jesper Boqvist during a preseason game on Oct. 4. … Douglas will be making his NHL debut.

