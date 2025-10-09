Projected Lineups for Senators vs Lightning – 10/09/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (0-0-0) at LIGHTNING (0-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSB5, RDSI
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Michael Amadio
Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins — Lars Eller — Olle Lycksell
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Donovan Sebrango — Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Jordan Spence, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Drake Batherson (undisclosed), Tyler Kleven (undisclosed)
Status report
Batherson, a forward, skated on Wednesday but remains day to day. … Kleven, a defenseman, will not play on the Senators’ two-game road trip.
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves
Mitchell Chaffee — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Curtis Douglas — Pontus Holmberg — Conor Geekie
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley
Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body)
Suspended: J.J. Moser
Status report
Moser, a defenseman, will serve the first of a two-game suspension for roughing Florida Panthers forward Jesper Boqvist during a preseason game on Oct. 4. … Douglas will be making his NHL debut.
