Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Blackhawks – 10/09/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (0-1-0) at BRUINS (1-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NESN, SNP, SNW

Blackhawks projected lineup

Colton Dach — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Nick Foligno — Ryan Greene — Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Louis Crevier, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)

Status report

Vlasic is expected to make his season debut. Del Mastro, who played in the season opener against the Panthers, is expected to be a healthy scratch. Dach was moved to the top line, while Donato moved to the third line during practice Wednesday in Boston.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha — Casey Mittelstadt — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont

Marat Khusnutdinov — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Status report

The Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Wednesday.

