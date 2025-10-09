Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Blackhawks – 10/09/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (0-1-0) at BRUINS (1-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NESN, SNP, SNW
Blackhawks projected lineup
Colton Dach — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Nick Foligno — Ryan Greene — Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Louis Crevier, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)
Status report
Vlasic is expected to make his season debut. Del Mastro, who played in the season opener against the Panthers, is expected to be a healthy scratch. Dach was moved to the top line, while Donato moved to the third line during practice Wednesday in Boston.
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha — Casey Mittelstadt — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont
Marat Khusnutdinov — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
Status report
The Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Wednesday.
