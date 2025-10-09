Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Blackhawks – 10/09/25

by

The Boston Bruins take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (0-1-0) at BRUINS (1-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NESN, SNP, SNW

Blackhawks projected lineup

Colton Dach — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Nick Foligno — Ryan Greene — Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Louis Crevier, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)

Status report

Vlasic is expected to make his season debut. Del Mastro, who played in the season opener against the Panthers, is expected to be a healthy scratch. Dach was moved to the top line, while Donato moved to the third line during practice Wednesday in Boston.

Latest for THW:

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha — Casey Mittelstadt — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont
Marat Khusnutdinov — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Status report

The Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Wednesday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner