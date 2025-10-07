Blackhawks’ Burakovsky Expresses Optimism for 2025-26

The Chicago Blackhawks had a quiet summer on the trade front until June 21 when they announced that they acquired forward André Burakovsky from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Joe Veleno.

Most teams would jump at the option to add a two-time Stanley Cup winner to their roster at that price, and general manager Kyle Davidson noted that in adding Burakovsky, they envisioned him as a top-nine option that could bring more offensive upside to the roster.

Now, Burakovsky is playing on the first line, and both he and the organization share that same vision of what he will bring to the table this season.

Blackhawks First Line With Burakovsky

Since the start of training camp on Sept. 18, head coach Jeff Blashill has paired Burakovsky with Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato, and it has gained traction.

If you ask Burakovsky what he thinks his greatest asset is as a player, he’ll say, “Hang onto the puck and skate with the puck.” It translates to the teammates he is playing alongside.

I asked Burakovsky what it has been like to play on that line on Oct. 2, “I think it’s been good. We have a lot of red on that line. We can all score goals. We can all make plays. We all want to hang on to the puck and make plays to each other. I mean, they played together before [Bedard and Donato]. I played with Donato a little bit, but it’s kind of new, still, and we’re working on getting better. I think today was a good day for us. We were moving the puck good, and I think it would be a very good line.”

The pairing had a goal-for (Donato’s goal) against the Minnesota Wild. Furthermore, according to Natural Stat Trick, in each game, they created the most scoring chances and high-danger scoring chances on the team. Against Minnesota on Sept. 28, their scoring chances for and against were 8-6. Their high danger chances for and against were 4-3. Against the Detroit Red Wings on Sept. 30, their scoring chances for and against were 6-2. Their high danger chances for and against were 3-0. Finally, against the Wild on Oct. 3, their scoring chances for and against were 4-5, and high-danger chances for and against 1-1.

Therefore, the Detroit game was their best as they created numerous looks. When Burakovsky was asked about their chemistry forming, “Yeah, definitely. And also, you get more comfortable. Like, the more games you play, the more comfortable you get. I think the first game together against Minny [Minnesota], it was my and Donato’s first preseason game. So, it was kind of new. New system, everything. And when you just let loose and play, I think it works out better, as it did against Detroit. So, yeah, I think we’re taking steps every day to be better and better. But it was a good game against Detroit, I think.”

On the plus side, Burakovsky mentioned he’s familiar with Blashill’s system, as it was a familiar system he played with during his time with the Washington Capitals. However, like anything else, it will still take time to iron out the kinks. Yet, it’s a system the players are taking to.

How Burakovsky Can Fit With Blackhawks

Burakovsky didn’t have any points in the preseason, but his overall game has been encouraging for Blashill. He commented on Oct. 2, “I think he’s done a good job. I’ve seen him through the years, and he’s a guy who, I think, as advertised, can transport the puck. He can bring it into the zone, kind of delay, find the next layer. You saw that with giving it to Bedard on the one-timer in the last game. He can do those kinds of things.”

Blashill continued, “I think he’s done a good job of… he and I’ve talked about, just like the rest of the team, he’s got to be good defensively. We got to make sure that we’re two-way players, and I think he’s done a good job of that. He’s worked to try to win puck battles. Overall, I think he’s had a good start to his camp, and hopefully he can finish strong here this weekend.”

There are reasons to believe Burakovsky could be a fit on the Blackhawks. He is healthy after dealing with some injuries during his tenure in Seattle, is finding his place, and he believes in the Hawks’ potential. I inquired about expectations for the season. He responded, “Playoffs. 100 percent. Yeah, I think we got a lot of young guys. We got a lot of speed on our team, a lot of talent, a lot of hardworking guys. I don’t think there should be any excuses that you shouldn’t make the playoffs, but we got to get there first.”

On the personal side, he also noted that he, his wife, and daughter have adjusted well to their move to Chicago. They’re enjoying where they’re living (and the food!).

With Burakovsky, Donato, and Bedard projected to start the regular season against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 7, they’re looking to be difference makers. If they can convert on the chances they created in the preseason and continue to build on their chemistry, that would be a major plus for a team that has been searching for the right top-line combination.

Overall, Burakovsky was a former first-round pick and a Stanley Cup champion for a reason. So, the Blackhawks are more than willing to see how he can impact the team this season.