Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Capitals – 10/08/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (0-0-0) at CAPITALS (0-0-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha — Casey Mittelstadt — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont
Marat Khusnutdinov — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Vincent Iorio, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Dylan McIlrath (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Roy, who was injured (upper body) during Washington’s preseason finale on Oct. 4, will play. … McIlrath, a defenseman who was placed on injured reserve on Monday, skated in a non-contact jersey.

