5 Must-Watch PWHL Games This Season

Whether you’re a returning fan or brand new to the league, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) has something special in store for all fans in the upcoming season. As puck drop for season three nears, there are a lot of storylines to keep track of with the busiest offseason in the league’s short history taking place this past summer. And now with the league recently dropping the full 2025-26 season schedule, there are some games that are must-see television for hockey fans.

As I said, you might be new here, but you have joined at the perfect time. Between inaugural seasons for two expansion franchises, a three-peat title defense pending, and flashy new rookies breaking onto the scene, there’s going to be some great hockey coming. Here are the top five games you have to tune in to this season in the PWHL.

5. A Knight’s Return – Seattle vs. Fleet

Early in the new year, we’ll see a matchup between a newcomer and an original six squad, but it means a bit more than that. When the Boston Fleet play host to PWHL Seattle on Jan. 7, 2026, there will be some emotion in the building as Hilary Knight will play her first game back in Boston as a member of another team. In just two seasons with the Fleet, she became beloved in the organization.

She amassed 40 points in 54 games, earning her an All-Star nod last season as well as votes for Billie Jean King MVP and Forward of the Year. She also helped the Fleet (then PWHL Boston) reach the Walter Cup in the league’s inaugural season. Those who have followed Knight in her professional career know that success seems to follow her wherever she plays.

Hilary Knight, former Boston Fleet (Photo credit: PWHL)

So with Seattle taking Knight as part of their expansion moves, it would only be fitting that when they come to Boston for the first time, one of the Fleet’s first stars gets a hero’s welcome. Of course, when the puck drops, it’ll be all business for the Beantown faithful.

4. Seattle’s Home Opener – Frost vs. Seattle

PWHL Seattle makes its second appearance on this list for a simple reason. Nov. 28 is the day they get to play in front of their new fan base for the first time. Their home games will be played at Climate Pledge Arena, which is also home to the NHL’s Seattle Kraken. There will likely be a large and raucous crowd in attendance to get a first look at the city’s new team. It’s an exciting new chapter for them and the city.

As a nice added bonus for Seattle and its fans, the team they will face that night is the two-time defending champion Minnesota Frost. All in all, it’s a perfect introduction to the PWHL for the city.

3. Finals Rematch – Frost vs. Charge

Speaking of the reigning Walter Cup champions, they have a special matchup on Dec. 2. After a wild final series in the PWHL playoffs in which every game went to overtime, the Frost came out on top. Now with a new looking squad, they’ll see a rematch of the final early in the season against the Ottawa Charge. The Charge will also look a bit different, but nonetheless, both teams will still be as strong as they were last season.

Britta Curl-Salemme and the Minnesota Frost celebrate their overtime win in Game 2 of the 2025 PWHL Finals (Photo by /PWHL)

Two teams that jumped into the playoffs at the last possible moment last season turned out a fantastic league final, as we all saw. And their first matchup will surely bring some excitement with the slate clean and some young talent joining the fight.

2. Rookie Battle – Fleet vs. Sirens

Nothing is more exciting than rookies. And on Dec. 17, we possibly get to see the peak of this year’s rookie class all on one surface. The Fleet and the New York Sirens will face off in the Big Apple shortly before Christmas in a game full of young talent. As the two teams with the top three picks of this past draft, they have some high-potential players waiting in the ranks. The Sirens will likely have their first and third overall picks going in forwards Kristýna Kaltounková and Casey O’Brien, while the Fleet will likely have top defender Haley Winn in the lineup.

Kristyna Kaltounkova, New York Sirens (Photo credit: PWHL)

This is great for the league, as we see young women going at it and creating a strong culture and landscape that will hopefully last for years to come. New rivalries would be great for the league as well. Hopefully, we see these new players out there early in the season, especially come December.

1. Expansion Debut – Seattle vs. Vancouver

The number one game on everyone’s watch list comes on opening night. Nov. 21 is when this whole thing gets started with the Frost and the Toronto Sceptres going first. But, later in the night is when we get our first look at the expansion franchises, which is the game everyone should tune in to. Seattle and PWHL Vancouver will drop the puck on a historic season, and we will all get to see for the first time what these thrown-together teams are going to look like. It’s a very exciting time for the league and the players.

And, of course, to add to the excitement for the people of Vancouver, it will be the team’s home opener. Those are always exciting, no matter if it’s your first or third year in the league.

There are so many other games to watch for this season as well as the ones I highlighted. There will hopefully be a lot of rookies making their debuts and maybe even scoring their first professional goals. There will be the Battle on Bay Street in Toronto, which has been a hit the first two seasons they have done it at Scotiabank Arena (home of the Toronto Maple Leafs). With all the moves due to expansion, expect a few more homecoming games (especially those who were a part of the back-to-back champion Frost teams).

And stay tuned for the much-anticipated Takeover Tour announcement. It will be returning this season with some new and old locations. Those games are a must-see (in-person if you can).

The PWHL schedule is full of great games to watch this season. These games are some of my favourites, but I’m sure other fans may have something to say as well. Regardless, an entertaining season lies ahead.