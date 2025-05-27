Frost Win Walter Cup With 2-1 Overtime Win Over Charge in Game 4

The Minnesota Frost and Ottawa Charge took the ice for Game 4 of the PWHL Finals on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26. The Frost had a chance to win the Walter Cup back-to-back with a win, while the Charge looked to keep their season alive with a win to force Game 5 back on their home ice. The Frost had Dominique Petrie back in the lineup after she missed Game 3 with an upper-body injury, while the Charge had the same roster as their previous game.

The goaltending battle was between Maddie Rooney for the Frost and Gwyneth Philips for the Charge. The game started out close and stayed that way until the end as it needed overtime once again. This time it only required one overtime as the Frost scored to clinch their second straight Walter Cup with a 2-1 win.

Game Recap

Both teams came out with energy, and both had great scoring chances, but once again, the goaltending stood tall, and the period ended 0-0, and even the shots were even, 12-12. The second period started out the same, despite the Frost having a power play to begin the period.

Just ten seconds before the halfway point, the Frost’s Kelly Pannek scored from right next to the net to put her team up 1-0. Claire Thompson had the lone assist on the goal. That was the only goal of the period, and the Frost went into intermission with the lead.

Minnesota Frost celebrate after their Game 3 win over the Ottawa Charge in the 2025 PWHL Finals (Photo credit: PWHL)

In the third period, the Charge answered back with a goal by Tereza Vanišová. She was left alone out front and snuck one past Rooney to make 1-1. Danielle Serdachny and Jocelyne Larocque assisted her. That was the only goal of the third period, and for the fourth game in a row, they needed overtime to determine a winner. That game winner came from Liz Schepers, who was camped out in front of the net and knocked it in to secure the win in overtime. Katy Knoll and Klára Hymlárová assisted her.

This ends the PWHL season as the Frost remain the only team to have won the Walter Cup and have cemented themselves in history as not only the first team to win it but the first to win back-to-back. The next event for the PWHL will be in a couple of weeks as the expansion draft will take place on June 9.



