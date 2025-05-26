Checking in on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2024 NHL Draft Class

With the 2025 NHL Entry Draft just over a month away, here’s a look back at the 2024 Toronto Maple Leafs draft picks and see how they performed in their first season after being drafted. The Maple Leafs drafted eight players in 2024. Management has effectively utilized their scouting department to identify and evaluate talented players in the later rounds of drafts. This has become increasingly important, as they have traded away early-round picks in recent seasons to acquire players who can help them compete for a Stanley Cup now.

Round 1, Pick: 31, Ben Danford, D, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

With the second last pick in the first round, the Maple Leafs select 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman Ben Danford from the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Oshawa Generals. He had a career year as an alternate captain during his pre-draft season. Danford finished with one goal and 32 assists in 64 games, helping the Oshawa Generals to the OHL final before losing to the London Knights. He had four goals and six assists for 10 points in 21 playoff games.

This season, he finished with five goals and 20 assists in 61 regular-season games. He also had two goals and five points in 21 playoff games as the Generals made it to the OHL Final, in a rematch against the London Knights, but were defeated in five games.

Ben Danford, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At 19 years old, expect him to rejoin the Generals next season in their pursuit of the OHL Championship and a Memorial Cup Trophy. He has already signed his entry-level contract (ELC), so he could see time with the Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate, Toronto Marlies, late in the season, depending on how far the Generals go.

Round 4, Pick: 120, Victor Johansson, D, Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell)

Victor Johansson’s pre-draft season was spent with Leksands IF J20, where he recorded two goals and six assists, totaling eight points over 34 games. This past season with Leksands IF J20, he played 47 games, scoring career-highs with seven goals and 32 assists for 39 points to rank first among defensemen on the team in goals and points and first on the team in assists. In seven playoff games before being eliminated, he had five assists. He then joined the Leksands IF Swedish Hockey League (SHL) team for five games but didn’t record a point.

Johansson’s performance this season was commendable, but he will need to take another significant step to achieve similar success in the SHL. However, he is only 19, so there is no rush.

Round 5, Pick: 151, Miroslav Holinka, C/W, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

After finishing his pre-draft season with the HC Oceláři Třinec U20 and HC Oceláři Třinec in Czechia’s minor league (Czechia U20) and major league, Miroslav Holinka moved to North America and joined the Edmonton Oil Kings. In his first season, he played 47 games and finished with 19 goals and 45 points. He helped the Oil Kings make the playoffs, but the Prince Albert Raiders eliminated them in the first round. Holinka recorded zero points, playing in all seven games.

Holinka showed a lot of promise in Czechia. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, he has strong playmaking and puck-handling skills. He will turn 20 in November, so he could finish next season with the Oil Kings before making the jump to the Marlies, if he signs his ELC.

Round 5, Pick: 152, Alexander Plesovskikh, LW, MHK Spartak Moskva (MHL)

Right after Holinka, the Maple Leafs selected Alexander Pleskovskikh out of Russia. His pre-draft stats in the MHL, Russia’s top junior league, were solid; he finished with eight goals and nine assists in 33 games with the Mamonty Yugry. He took a big step again this season, finishing with 15 goals and 38 points with Spartak Moskva. At 6-foot-1 and 186 pounds, he was a “spark plug” this season, utilizing his speed to help create breakouts from his zone and chase down loose pucks.

He is only 18, so it will be another two to three years before we see him sign his ELC and come to North America. But he should see time in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) before he makes the jump to the NHL to gain some competitive experience. Another year or two to refine his game and work his way to the KHL would be best for his development.

Round 5, Pick: 157, Timofei Obvintsev, G, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

With the final pick in the fifth round, the Maple Leafs selected their only goalie of the draft. At 6-foot-3, 179 pounds, Timofei Obvintsev posted a 7-7-0 record with a .921 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.96 goals-against average (GAA) in his pre-draft season playing for Krasnaya Armiya Moskva in the MHL. Unless Obvintsev continues to develop his game over the next couple of years, he will also be a late signing, as he is already 20. Expect him to stay in Russia until the Maple Leafs have room to develop him in their system in North America.

Round 7, Pick: 200, Matthew Lahey, D, Fargo Force (USHL)

Matthew Lahey, the first of three picks in round 7, finished his first season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2024-25. However, before being drafted, he played in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), finishing with two goals and 17 assists in 54 games and zero points in five playoff games. This season, he finished with the Fargo Force in the USHL, recording four goals and 17 points and zero points in two playoff games.

At 6-foot-5 and 203 pounds, he is a smart player who utilizes his size and strength. He doesn’t always rely on making the big hit, but helps break up plays however he can, with his body or stick work. At only 18 years old, he has time to develop, and he will join the University of Michigan in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) next season, joining top prospects like Colin Raph (St. Louis Blues), Isaac Howard (Tampa Bay Lightning), and Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings)

Round 7, Pick 216, Sam McCue, LW, Flint Firebirds (OHL)

Sam McCue played on two teams before being drafted. He started with the Peterborough Petes, playing in 34 games and scoring 11 goals and 16 points before being traded to the Owen Sound Attack, where he played 34 games, with 12 goals and nine assists. He also played in four playoff games, scoring one goal before the team was swept by the Saginaw Spirit.

Sam McCue's OHL season came to an end with Flint losing in the 1st round. Impressive year-over-year progression from the 7th-rounder:



22-23: 33 GP, 0 G, 1 PT

23-24: 68 GP, 23 G, 37 PTS

24-25: 55 GP, 36 G, 55 PTS#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/yTPGQMn6ex — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) April 7, 2025

McCue started this season with the Attack, playing 35 games and scoring 18 goals and 31 points before being traded to the Flint Firebirds, where he finished playing 20 games with 18 goals and 24 points. Despite moving around a lot, his goal-scoring is impressive. He is a hard-working skater who isn’t afraid to use his 6-foot-2, 190-pound frame to get physical and battle for pucks. He will turn 20 in October and could be a top candidate to sign his ELC this summer and join the Marlies next season.

Round 7, Pick 225, Nathan Mayes, D, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Nathan Mayes finished his second season with the Spokane Chiefs before being drafted, scoring one goal and 16 points in 68 games. This season, he scored six goals and 27 points in 56 games, helping the Chiefs to the WHL Final before losing in five games to the Medicine Hat Tigers. He had two goals and 12 points in 20 playoff games.

At 6-foot-4 and 201 pounds, Mayes excels at finishing his checks, and if he can’t win a position battle, he can still overpower his attacker with his strength along the boards. At 18 years old, he has time to develop with the Chiefs and try to improve his production.

The Maple Leafs have six draft picks this year, but none in the first or fourth rounds, with an extra pick in the fifth. Four of their seven picks in 2024 were defenseman. Could we see that again this year, or will they focus on forwards this time?