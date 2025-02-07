3 Maple Leafs Prospects From 2024 NHL Draft to Keep an Eye On 

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a lot of potential within their prospect pipeline in the form of Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten and Ben Danford. However, they don’t have the deepest prospect pool as there are a lot of long-term projects before players can make the next level.

The Maple Leafs have players drafted outside of the first-round that need to continue to work towards making the NHL. However, they have taken big strides with their play and development this season and are starting to improve their value as prospects in the system. While it may be some time before they reach the NHL, there are three names that are definitely starting to get some more attention that Maple Leafs fans should keep an eye on.

Sam McCue, LW, Flint Firebirds (OHL)

To start the season, I had Sam McCue as a player that was flying under the radar to keep an eye on. So far, McCue has not only stood out in a big way but has found an offensive touch to his game.

Before a trade to the Flint Firebirds, he was under a point per game with the Owen Sound Attack with 31 points in 35 games. Since the trade, he seems to have taken a bigger step forward as he has eight goals and 13 points in nine games, including a hat trick. In total, he has 26 goals and 44 points in 44 games. While he isn’t going to be a producer at the next level, to see an increase is a good sign for his game as he does possess some skill in tight and a heavy shot.

McCue's strength lies in his work ethic and drive as he plays a hard-nosed game.

McCue’s strength lies in his work ethic and drive as he plays a hard-nosed game. He’s physical, shows the willingness to constantly battle along the boards or down low and has great awareness to provide support as an outlet on the wing. He possesses that mentality for teams that look for a spark when they need it and he can definitely provide that to create energy. He can be a thorn in the side of the opposition, as he plays with that edge and intensity when he’s on the attack.

Similar to the way Nikita Grebenkin plays with that tenacity, McCue could easily be a fan favourite with his style of play. He plays a strong north-south game, has an edge and has the offensive skillset to be a steady fourth liner.

Miroslav Holinka, C/W, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Drafted in the fifth round in 2024, Miroslav Holinka provides some upside to his game and his play at the World Junior Championship reflected that as he played a key part in their bronze medal finish.

Holinka finished the tournament with four points in seven games. In his first season with the Oil Kings, he has 30 points in 34 games after making the jump to North America. As a result, he continues to excel given his potential as a quality depth centreman for the future.

Miroslav Holinka, Edmonton Oil Kings (Edmonton Oil Kings Hockey Club/LA Media)

In that tournament and this season, you see a player that’s confident on both sides of the puck as he’s a versatile two-way player. He has a great shot in the offensive zone along with great patience and creative puck skills. Defensively, he’s a smart player with great positioning and ability to pressure opponents. He can play in any situation and can move up and down the lineup. He knows his role and he displays his strengths whenever he’s on the ice.

There’s a lot to like with Holinka’s game in his first season after being drafted. The Maple Leafs do have great value for a player that can make his mark in all situations, given where he was selected.

Victor Johansson, LD, Leksands IF J20 (Nationell)

When he was drafted, not many knew about Victor Johansson, other than he had eight points in 34 games in his draft year and was 6-foot-1, 143 pounds when he was drafted.

While it was an off the board pick, former director of amateur scouting for the Maple Leafs, Wes Clark was impressed with what they saw in the raw defender. “What we like most about Victor is that he’s very early in his development curve,” Clark said of Johansson after the 2024 NHL Draft. “Strong intelligence, strong competitiveness and excellent defensive instincts. I think there’s a lot of room to grow there.”

This season, Johansson has taken a big step offensively, as he has been a standout in the J20 Nationell. He currently ranks third among defenders in points with 29 in 39 games, a big jump in production but other aspects of his game have come to the forefront. He’s now listed at 165 pounds, showing that he was able to add some strength to his frame. He’s a mobile two-way defender, but the hockey sense with and without the puck continues to show. He battles despite not being as strong as his opponents, but he never gives up on plays, isn’t afraid to be physical and has a heavy shot from the point.

Before even making it to the junior level, Johansson has dealt with a spleen injury as well as a broken hand, which explains why it took a while for him to gain some muscle.

Before even making it to the junior level, Johansson has dealt with a spleen injury as well as a broken hand, which explains why it took a while for him to gain some muscle. Despite the setback and being raw in some areas, there’s a lot of untapped potential. The next step for him is to see how he does at the pro level as he’s on the right path. (from, ‘Meet Victor Johansson, the Maple Leafs’ surprise draft pick with a lot to prove’, The AthleticNHL – 7/18/24)