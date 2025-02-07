Maple Leafs’ Marner Records 500th Career Assist

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner reached yet another impressive milestone in his career last night. In the game against the Seattle Kraken, Marner recorded his 500th career assist on the team’s first goal.

Marner, 27, has scored 16 goals and 55 assists for 71 points in 54 games this season. That is the second-most assists in the league and ties him for fourth in the league in points. In 629 career regular-season games (nine seasons), he has collected 210 goals and 500 assists for 710 points.

The fastest Maple Leaf to 500 assists? Mitch Marner. 🍎 pic.twitter.com/nnChjVgNXw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 7, 2025

His 500th career assist puts him in a class of his own—he is the fastest Maple Leafs player to ever record 500 assists. As mentioned before, it only took him 629 NHL games. The next fastest Maple Leafs player to do it was Darryl Sittler, who reached the mark in 775 games.

He is also the third-fastest player to record 500 assists in the past 20 years, behind only Connor McDavid (527 GP) and Sidney Crosby (554 GP). Aside from Nikita Kucherov, those three names are arguably the best passers in the NHL.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Marner has had some success producing points in the playoffs, though not as much as he would have liked. In 57 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, he has 11 goals and 39 assists for 50 points.