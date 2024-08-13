5 Maple Leafs Prospects Flying Under the Radar in 2024-25

The Toronto Maple Leafs don’t have a top end prospect pool compared to other teams like the Columbus Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks and Montreal Canadiens. However, there is still some depth and substance in the system with players that can be impactful in the middle to the bottom part of the lineup. Which is an area that needs to be addressed overall.

The team has their top names like Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten, Topi Niemelä and even 2024 first-round pick Ben Danford, that fans are already familiar with. Even Artur Akhtyamov and Nikita Grebyonkin will garner much attention with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League. While they lead the pack as the team’s top prospects, there are still plenty of names behind them that are starting to show their upside and are worth keeping an eye on. Here are five Maple Leafs prospects flying under the radar in the 2024-25 season.

Noah Chadwick, LD, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

A sixth-round pick in 2023, Noah Chadwick has quickly turned heads and has become a top prospect for the team, especially with his play in his draft +1 season. He was named alternate captain for the 2023-24 season, where he set career highs in goals (12), assists (44) and points (56) with the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League. Considering the jump he had last season, expect him to have another big one this season.

Noah Chadwick after winning the 2024 CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award (Eric Young/CHL)

Chadwick displays great confidence and IQ on the backend as a steady and composed two-way defender. He’s a defensive stalwart, showing great positioning when defending the rush. He can quickly cut down lanes and angles for the opposition to keep them to the outside. He can break up and block plays from reaching the net and has the ability to carry an attack and quickly breakout of his own zone very effectively.

Related: More Toronto Maple Leafs Season Preview Articles

Chadwick’s play alone put him on Team Canada’s radar as he was selected for their World Junior Summer Showcase roster. There’s a great possibility that if he continues with a strong start to this season, he could represent his country on the biggest junior hockey stage in December.

Miroslav Holinka, C/W, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Not many would be familiar with Miroslav Holinka until he was selected by the Maple Leafs in the fifth-round in the 2024 NHL Draft. When you look at his body of work at the Czechia U20 level, he was very productive with 41 points in 29 regular season games and another 14 in 15 playoff games with HC Oceláři Třine.

Since then, he has been gaining more attention. He stood out in a big way during the Maple Leafs development camp, was quickly scoring goals in international play and signed a scholarship and development agreement to play in the WHL this season. His stock has quickly increased in such a short time with his goal scoring power, soft hands and ability to play a responsible defensive game as well.

Another snipe from Holinka. The #LeafsForever 2024 5th round pick is quickly making a name for himself. https://t.co/6obkxvESSY — Peter B (@PBaracchini) July 22, 2024

Former director of amateur scouting Wes Clark said that Holinka has, “High intelligence and he can zip the puck.” Depending how this season goes for him, the Maple Leafs may have found another valuable pick in the late part of the draft.

Jacob Quillan, C, Toronto Marlies (AHL)

The Maple Leafs signed Jacob Quillan to a two-year deal during the collegiate free agency period last season. The Dartmouth, Nova Scotia native was very productive his last two seasons with Quinnipiac University with 84 points in 80 games. He scored the game-winning goal against Matthew Knies and the University of Minnesota in the 2023 NCAA championship game 10 seconds into overtime.

Quillan’s game is based on speed and skill. He’s extremely quick on the attack with his skating and does a great job creating space for himself as a result. He plays with a great amount of energy and is a constant work horse in the offensive zone. He’s a great setup man, making quick plays and connecting with his teammates with precision. The fact that he has some pro experience with the Marlies already is a good step for his development.

It’s best that Quillan gets a full pro season under his belt, but if he continues to take strides, he can probably reach the NHL sooner rather than later as a very effective bottom-six player.

Nick Moldenhauer, C/RW, University of Michigan (NCAA)

Nick Moldenhauer’s freshman season was a by-product of not getting a bigger opportunity given the depth of talent that Michigan had. Playing under the likes of Rutger McGroarty, Gavin Brindley and Frank Nazar that lead the offense, there wasn’t much for Moldenhauer to do production wise, but he managed to finish with 21 points in 41 games.

However, now that most of those names have signed their entry-level contract, Moldenhauer can focus on developing and taking another big step forward to earn more minutes and be just as productive. He’s an excellent puck handler and distributor in high traffic areas and can be just as lethal of a shooter with his release and accuracy. He can change the pace of the game instantly, using his skating and movement to his advantage in order to be deceptive.

Nick Moldenhauer, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers

While this isn’t a make-or-break season for Moldenhauer, it’s one for him to take a big step forward and play a more important role for a top school in the NCAA.

Sam McCue, LW, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

While he may not have the offensive production or upside as some other players in the system, the Maple Leafs lack players that can play a physical game, but be smart about it. Drafted 216th overall at the 2024 NHL Draft, Sam McCue can do just that and bring a lot of different elements to the table.

Related: 3 New Maple Leafs Poised for Significant Depth Roles

Recording only one assist in 33 games in 2022-23, McCue had 37 points in 68 games with both the Peterborough Petes and Owen Sound Attack last season. He’s smart with his decision-making and positioning, providing great support and creating space for his teammates in the process. He’s got a strong motor with decent speed and isn’t afraid to engage in physical battles or fight for possession of the puck. He’s constantly showing a strong work ethic and making life miserable for defenders in front of the net with his strength and ability to get free when he has the chance.

Going into his third season in the Ontario Hockey League, expect McCue to take another step forward with his game and continue to build off the production he had last season.