Islanders’ Patrick Roy Has Put Himself in the Jack Adams Award Discussion

The New York Islanders are in the playoff discussion despite all the obstacles. They had a slow start, rough stretches, and a surplus of injuries but a hot streak has them only a few points out of a wild card spot. It’s in part because of the job head coach Patrick Roy has done. He’s gotten the most out of this depleted Islanders roster.

Roy getting the Islanders into the playoffs will put him into the Jack Adams Award discussion. There are a lot of head coaches putting together impressive seasons but it’s hard not to see Roy winning it. This season has put him on the map and how he can lead a team that otherwise should be at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Why Roy Is a Jack Adams Coach

It’s hard to keep track of all the injuries the Islanders have endured halfway through the season. Sure, a theme has been injuries throughout the league but the Islanders still stand out. Here are some of the notable ones at the time of this typing.

Semyon Varlamov is on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

Marcus Hogberg is on injured reserve.

Mike Reilly is out indefinitely.

Ryan Pulock is on injured reserve.

Noah Dobson is on LTIR.

Scott Mayfield is week-to-week.

Mathew Barzal is on injured reserve.

Roy has gotten the most out of a roster that is pieced together with American Hockey League (AHL) call-ups and waiver-claimed journeymen. Along with having this team ready to play, he’s constantly shuffled the lines and defense pairings to allow the Islanders to win games. From moving Anders Lee and Anthony Duclair to the top line to leaning on Alexander Romanov as the top defenseman, Roy’s had this team set up for success.

Patrick Roy, Head Coach of the New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On top of that, Roy adjusted how the Islanders have played. When Pulock went down, it wasn’t a sign that they could win with defense. Neither was the Dobson injury. However, once the Islanders lost Dobson, their top playmaker at the point, they started slowing games down and leaning on the defensive unit to win games. With Romanov leading the way and the forward unit playing a physical brand of hockey, the team turned their season around.

Great coaches pivot and work with what they have. Jon Cooper and Rob Brind’Amour have done that for years to make their teams two of the best in the Eastern Conference. Roy didn’t have the Islanders off to a great start but he’s adjusted to allow this team to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot and it’s put him in the conversation for the Jack Adams.

Why Roy Might Not Win It

This is a season where a lot of teams are in the mix for a playoff spot. As a result, a lot of coaches have great cases for the Jack Adams Award. The most convincing argument for a coach winning the award, assuming his team makes the playoffs, is Dean Evason. He’s helped the Columbus Blue Jackets power through a season like no other and despite all the reasons to throw in the towel, he’s gotten them in the playoff mix.

Then there are some coaches who have taken good rosters to the next level. Spencer Carbary is leading the Washington Capitals to a remarkable season as a team that snuck into the playoffs last season and is on pace to run away with the Metropolitan Division. Likewise, Scott Arniel has the Winnipeg Jets atop the Central Division and the team is playing great at both ends of the ice and has a great power play. The Jets went from good to great and their strong play across the board is reflected in their head coach.

Roy has a case to win this award but so do a lot of other coaches in the NHL. That’s why even if the Islanders make the playoffs, he probably won’t win the award. However, this season could be more significant for Roy and his place on Long Island.

Roy Can Have Legacy Defining Season

When Barry Trotz was hired, he changed the culture for the Islanders. A team that was irrelevant for decades was finally a playoff team that could get on a run and they did. In 2020 and 2021, the Islanders reached the Stanley Cup semifinal with Trotz making sure the team was playing great defense and disciplined hockey.

Roy is doing the same thing with the Islanders. He’s changing the culture and having them play winning hockey. Trotz instilled defense and structure but Roy has this team playing with effort. They’ll win a shift, then a period, and then the game.

The Islanders getting into the playoffs would be impressive. What will make Roy a special coach is if he can have them go on a playoff run. That can happen with defense and goaltending leading the way and Roy must lean into that. The league is offensively minded yet the Islanders are a contrast as a defensive-minded team and in a season where they should be in the lottery discussion, they can end up in the Cup discussion because they have a great coach behind the bench.