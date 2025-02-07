Rangers Need Lafreniere & Cuylle to Heat Up

The New York Rangers have failed to get the most out of their young forwards and general manager Chris Drury decided to trade both Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil this season. Alexis Lafreniere has struggled this season while Will Cuylle is in the midst of an extended scoring drought. The team needs Lafreniere and Cuylle to heat up in order to make a run and get into the postseason.

Lafreniere’s Play This Season

Last season Lafreniere set career highs in goals (28) and assists (29) while playing in all 82 games. He played even better in the postseason, finishing with eight goals and six assists in 16 playoff games including a highlight-reel goal against the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final. He played on the scarcely used second power play unit in the playoffs and all of his goals and three of his assists came at even strength.

This season, Lafreniere got off to a strong start and had nine goals and 11 assists in 26 games while playing on a line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck, his same linemates as last season. While he made some defensive mistakes, he also made some great plays with the puck and produced offensively. On Oct. 25 he signed a seven-season, $52.15 million extension with the Rangers.

However, the Rangers played poorly and went 4-15-0 from Nov. 21 to Dec. 30, and Lafreniere did not play well. He made too many turnovers, got caught out of position when opponents had possession of the puck, and slumped offensively. He had no goals and one assist in a 12-game stretch from Dec. 9 to Jan. 4. He got an opportunity on the first power play unit but made a few mistakes that allowed opponents to clear the puck and is now back on the second unit.

The Rangers have played better recently and Lafreniere has played better too. He has five goals and five assists in his last 15 games and has made few defensive mistakes. The team acquired J.T. Miller on Jan. 31 and head coach Peter Laviolette switched their line combinations so Lafreniere is still playing with Trocheck but Reilly Smith replaced Panarin.

The Rangers need Lafreniere to step up and consistently produce at even strength even though he is no longer playing alongside Panarin.

Cuylle’s Play This Season

As a rookie last season, Cuylle played with physicality and chipped in offensively in a bottom-six role. He finished with 13 goals and eight assists in 81 games even though he averaged just 11:08 in ice time per game. He had one goal and one assist in 16 playoff games.

Will Cuylle has 13 goals and 14 assists for the New York Rangers this season (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This season Cuylle got off to an excellent start while playing on a line with Chytil and Kakko. He had 11 goals and 13 assists in his first 32 games as he drove to the net and also showed a quick release on his wrist shot. Though he rarely played on the power play, he was one of the team’s best forwards at even strength.

While Cuylle is still playing with physicality and leading the Rangers with 196 hits, he has just two goals and one assist in his last 21 games. The Rangers traded both of his linemates from earlier this season and he is now playing on a line with Chris Kreider and Jonny Brodzinski. He is not playing poorly defensively but the team needs him to start producing offensively.

Cuylle, Kreider, and Brodzinski are all fast skaters and that should help them get in on the forecheck in the offensive zone. Additionally, Cuylle and Kreider are both strong players who can get to the front of the net and score on deflections and rebounds.

For Lafreniere and Cuylle Moving Forward

While many of the Rangers’ veterans have struggled this season, they also need better play from their young forwards. Lafreniere has taken a step in the wrong direction this season, and Cuylle is slumping. Both have the talent to produce at even strength and the team needs both of them to deliver down the stretch to make a run this season.