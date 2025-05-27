Hurricanes Stay Alive, Shut Out Panthers 3-0 in Game 4

The Carolina Hurricanes have won their first Eastern Conference Final game in 19 years with a 3-0 shutout of the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. For what feels like the 1,000th time this postseason, both teams yet again had a handful of players out due to injuries. The absentees for the Panthers were Niko Mikkola, Sam Reinhart, and AJ Greer; Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinksis, and Nico Sturm drew in as their replacements. For the Hurricanes, Sean Walker and Jalen Chatfield remained scratched, with Alexander Nikishin and Scott Morrow filling in. Hurricanes’ netminder Freddie Andersen found his way back to the starter’s crease in this one as well.

Game Recap

The Panthers’ offensive onslaught picked up right where it left off in Game 3; the Panthers had two odd-man rush opportunities in the opening three minutes of the game. The Hurricanes, however, were not without fight. With roughly 15 minutes remaining in the first period, Sebastian Aho and Jackson Blake both had arguably their best chances all series with a bevy of shots right at Sergei Bobrovsky’s doorstep, but Bobrovsky stood tall and denied them both. Neither team gave an inch, though, and the first period ended in a scoreless tie; the shots on goal favored the Hurricanes, 11-7.

The beginning of the second period was more of the same: back-and-forth hockey, a few chances here and there, but ultimately much the same as the first period. The Hurricanes were markedly better this period than any period prior in this series; at the halfway point of the game, the score was still knotted up at 0-0, but the shots on goal strongly favored the Canes at 19-8. With roughly nine minutes left in the second period, the Hurricanes broke the scoreless tie and took the lead for the first time in this series courtesy of Logan Stankoven. Stankoven’s goal was assisted by Nikishin, who registered his first career point on the play. The second period ended with the Hurricanes ahead on both the scoreboard (1-0) and in the shots-on-goal column (23-12).

May 26, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven (22) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period against the Florida Panthers in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes continued to stand their ground in the third period; the Panthers only registered a single shot on goal for the first five minutes of the period. Anton Lundell had a beauty of a chance on a breakaway, but was tripped from behind by Nikishin. For some reason, the Panthers did not receive a penalty shot, but they did receive an opportunity on the power play. It ultimately amounted to nothing, though, and the third period continued on at even strength. Mere seconds after the Hurricanes killed off the penalty, they scored their second of the night to bring the scoreline to 2-0, but the goal was called back due to offside. Midway through the final frame of the game, the shots on goal still favored the Hurricanes, 24-17. With around two minutes left in the game, the Panthers pulled Bobrovsky. Almost immediately, the Hurricanes capitalized on the empty net, bringing the scoreline to 2-0. Seconds after that, Hurricanes’ captain Jordan Staal would add another, extending the Canes’ lead to 3-0.