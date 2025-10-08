Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Maple Leafs – 10/8/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (0-0-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (0-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Zack Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher
Patrik Laine — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson
Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Joe Veleno, Jayden Struble
Injured: None
Status report
Bolduc will make his Canadiens debut after being acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on July 1.
Latest for THW:
- Montreal Canadiens Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
- Best NHL Players by Age in 2025–26
- Canadiens Need to Overcome Their Struggles on the Road
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Matias Maccelli
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — William Nylander
Dakota Joshua — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — Nicolas Roy — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Easton Cowan, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)
Status report
Laughton, a forward, is week-to-week. … Woll, a goalie, is still away from the Maple Leafs due to a personal matter.
Latest for THW:
- Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens Game Day Preview: Opening Night
- NHL Rumors: Cowan Out, Connor, Ekholm, Eichel Deals, Plus Roslovic’s News
- Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Post-Marner Start, New Faces & Primeau