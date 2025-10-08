Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Maple Leafs – 10/8/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Zack Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher

Patrik Laine — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson

Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Status report

Bolduc will make his Canadiens debut after being acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on July 1.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Matias Maccelli

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — William Nylander

Dakota Joshua — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — Nicolas Roy — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Easton Cowan, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)

Status report

Laughton, a forward, is week-to-week. … Woll, a goalie, is still away from the Maple Leafs due to a personal matter.

