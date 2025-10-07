Canadiens Need to Overcome Their Struggles on the Road

The Montreal Canadiens took meaningful steps forward last season. Their young core gained experience, but there was one area that continued to hold them back: playing away from home. The Canadiens finished the 2024-25 season with the 19th-best road record in the NHL, behind teams like the Calgary Flames and even the Utah Mammoth. For a young team trying to climb into playoff contention, that’s a clear weakness that can’t carry over into 2025-26.

The Habs will be tested right out of the gate, starting the new season with back-to-back road games, three in a row, before they even step onto home ice. It’s an early gut check, a reminder that if this group wants to take the next step, they need to prove they can handle the grind, noise, and pressure that come with playing on the road.

Learning to Win Without Comfort

Winning away from home isn’t just about systems or talent, it’s about maturity. On the road, players can’t rely on the crowd to lift them up or on last-change matchups to shelter young lines. Mistakes are magnified, fatigue sets in faster, and momentum can swing on a single shift. Experienced teams know how to manage those moments. For a roster still built around developing players like Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Kirby Dach, and Lane Hutson, the next step in their evolution is learning how to win when everything isn’t tilted in their favour.

There were flashes of that last season. The Canadiens managed to steal games in tough buildings, but those moments were often followed by flat performances the next night. Consistency remains important. That’s normal for a young team, but this season, Montreal’s ambitions are higher.

A Young Team Finding Its Identity

When you look at successful teams around the league, the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and Florida Panthers, what separates them isn’t just star power but the ability to impose their identity regardless of the building. They play the same way in front of 20,000 fans at home or 18,000 booing them on the road. For Montreal, that identity is still forming. They want to be fast, structured, and relentless, but on the road, that structure often cracks under pressure.

Montreal’s growing depth should help. Newcomers like Joe Veleno and Noah Dobson bring habits that travel well: faceoff reliability, defensive awareness, and simple north-south hockey. Those details matter on the road, where every shift is a battle for territory.

The Difference Between Pretenders and Contenders

It’s often said that a team’s true character is revealed away from home. The Canadiens’ 2024-25 record reflected a group that could compete but not yet control. They were solid at home, feeding off their fans and finding confidence in their matchups, but away from Montreal, they struggled to close games.

For teams on the rise, fixing that road record is the difference between hope and legitimacy. In a tight Eastern Conference, five or six extra points can determine whether you’re in the playoff picture or watching from the outside. Winning 22 games on the road instead of 18 can change an entire season’s trajectory.

The Canadiens’ young core now has the experience to understand that. They’ve been through the grind of back-to-backs, long trips out west, and the fatigue that comes with travel. Those lessons matter. As Nick Suzuki continues to grow as captain, his leadership will be tested most when the team hits those stretches where the crowd isn’t behind them, when adversity hits, and when the energy has to come from within.

The Early Test Ahead

Starting the season on the road provides a perfect barometer. Back-to-back games away from home demand preparation, focus, and maturity. The Canadiens will have to lean on their veterans early, but they’ll also need the young core to rise above the noise. Winning one of those first two games could set a tone. Starting 0-2 could bring back the same questions that hovered early last season. Playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings won’t be easy tasks.

The road schedule won’t get easier, either. Montreal will play several stretches of three- and four-game trips before the holidays, including stops in divisional markets where points are crucial. That’s where good teams make their mark, by finding ways to collect points even when they’re not at their best.

Growth Through Adversity

Ultimately, this is about growth. Teams don’t become strong on the road overnight; they earn it through mistakes, lessons, and incremental improvement. Every road win builds confidence, every collapse provides a teaching moment. The Canadiens’ youth is no longer an excuse. Each trip away from home is a chance to test how far they’ve come and how far they still need to go.

Montreal has the skill. They’ve built the structure. Now, they need the maturity to bring it with them everywhere they play. If they can learn to win ugly on the road, stay composed and grind out points, they’ll take the next real step.